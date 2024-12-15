With the new series More Histories, published by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, Giovanni Bonello continues his mission to record and recount Malta’s micro-history through six thematic volumes. In the first volume Falling in Eden, Bonello exposes some of Malta’s grimmer and grimier stories.

It can be confidently stated that the literary contributions of judge-cum-historian Giovanni Bonello, distributed through books, local newspapers, and periodicals, have played a significant role in stimulating intellectual curiosity and in fostering a deep appreciation for historical narratives.

Bonello’s relentless pursuit of even the most nuanced historical details, coupled with his refined writing style and intellectual whimsy, form a potent alchemy that not only positions his writings as a scholarly repository, but also endows them with an irresistible charm for enthusiasts of Maltese history.

The More Histories series, akin to Bonello’s seminal work Histories of Malta, published by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, endeavours to combine a revised anthology of previously disparate publications under the discerning editorial direction of Giulia Privitelli.

The first volume, titled Falling in Eden, adeptly intertwines elements of crime and history to offer insights into human emotions and relationships. By drawing from overlooked primary sources nestled within Maltese archives, Bonello skilfully constructs a narrative rife with obscured realities, using society’s criminal underbelly as a thematic gateway to explore personal struggles and societal dilemmas.

Engraving after Cavalier d’Arpino showing a criminal trial of a knight of Malta, from Grand Master Verdalle’s Statuta Hospitalis Hierusalem (Rome: Titi & Pauli de Dianis, 1588). Courtesy of the National Library of Malta

The title itself inherently evokes biblical imagery, suggesting an idyllic state comparable to the paradisiacal Garden of Eden and the subsequent fall from grace as depicted in the Book of Genesis.

The juxtaposition of Eden and the fallen world serves as a poignant reflection of humanity’s perpetual struggle between aspirations for a better life and the hindrances posed by moral failings.

By incorporating this biblical motif into the title, the editor invites the readers to delve into narratives of crime within the complexities of human nature and the eternal quest for redemption and renewal.

One of the several 1920s postcards of the Rosarianti in Valletta. Photographed and issued by Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar. Photo: Courtesy of the Giovanni Bonello Collection

This thematic resonance is exemplified, for instance, in the account of Giovanni Fedele and Paolo Laus, who, following their heinous act of beheading an eighteen-year-old prostitute, met their execution while imploring the Saviour for clemency and absolution.

The book, comprising 14 selected papers, traces a historical timeline that deviates from a strict chronological sequence. Commencing with the tragic account of the murder of a Maltese individual by a knight of Malta, Fra’ Andrea de Chiambaly (Ciambanin), in 1588, the compilation embarks on a journey through the centuries which encompasses Hospitaller and British rule, ending with an insightful exploration of homophobia in pre-1850 Malta.

This latter piece, like all other articles, is deftly introduced by the editor with a thought-provoking quote which, in this particular instance, is taken from Cicero and underscores the harmony between true law and right reason as aligned with nature.

A unifying element to both narratives is their association to the realm of the notarial profession. Important insights on the Ciambanin incident were only possible through a fortuitous discovery at the Notarial Registers Archive, while the earliest documented incidence of sodomy in Malta was reported to have occurred in 1428 and involved a notary, namely, Fridericus Calavà.

Frontispiece of the 1758 edition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, published at the time of Pope Benedict XIV (Rome: Camerae Apostolicae, 1758); engraved by Giovanni Fabri. (Courtesy of Wellcome Library and Wikimedia Commons).

Bonello aptly points out the inadequacy of a comprehensive investigation into the presumably well-documented criminal proceedings that transpired under the governance of the Hospitaller Order in Malta.

The dearth of documentation can be attributed to a variety of factors, with the turbulent history of these records, including their dispersal or destruction, playing a significant role in restricting their availability and accessibility. In navigating these challenges, Bonello’s meticulous scrutiny of surviving evidence, informed by his background as a former judge of the European Court of Human Rights, yields valuable insights into the historical context and legal intricacies surrounding fragmentary records.

Detail of a print by Jan de Bisschop, showing a galley slave at work. The etching is a reduced reproduction in reverse of a drawing by Annibale Carracci called Galley Slave Labouring at the Oar, inscribed ‘Annibale Carracci’. Courtesy The British Museum

An illustrative example of this approach is Bonello’s examination of a document, sixty-one folios long, held in the records of Notary Michele Ralli. By juxtaposing this document with previously published material from the Vatican Archives, the Inquisition Archives, and the Archives of the Order, Bonello was able to extract a wealth of information surrounding a murder in Birgu in 1636, which potentially implicated two Sicilians and a Maltese individual.

Nevertheless, it is pertinent to emphasise that the author’s primary focus in this investigation was to shed light on the historical dynamics underpinning the intricate power struggle among the dignitaries who jointly held ultimate authority in Malta.

A well-researched contribution transports us into the realm of legal practitioners and their profession prior to the year 1600. Bonello painstakingly compiles a list of known legal figures, supplementing the record with any scant details he was able to uncover.

Bonello constructs a narrative rife with obscured realities

While some individuals distinguished themselves through their erudition and competence, others were noted for their corruption and sexual exploits. From one story to the next readers are transported in stark realities which at times prompt reflection on hard-gained civil liberties, including freedom of expression.

Notably, during Hospitaller rule, the concept of good governance was intertwined with harsh repercussions for ‘Crimes of Opinion’, ranging from physical punishments like flogging and rowing to severe penalties such as exile or even death.

Barman at an entertainment venue at Strada Stretta (Courtesy of the Giovanni Bonello Collection). Reproduced in the chapter ‘Mankind in the Red-Light District’.

This environment constrained individuals from freely engaging in intellectual pursuits since the oppressive constraints of censorship loomed over the population. Bonello highlights the repercussions of censorship on literary creations, as evidenced by the incorporation of the sixteenth-century writings of Fra' Pietro Aretino, renowned as the ‘first great modern pornographer’, in the Index of Prohibited Books.

Transitioning to the British period after having covered ‘Theft from Churches’, ‘Tragic Tales of Slaves’ and a review of Catherina Scappi’s case (pp. 115-125), Bonello traces the evolution of crime and prostitution within the context of expanding colonial influences and shifting societal attitudes. The author ushers in this period with the premeditated femicide of an eighteen-year-old prostitute from Senglea in 1832.

Abraham-Louis-Rodolphe Ducros, Cadi des Esclaves Turcs à Malte. A drawing of a Kadi (Islamic judge) of the Muslim enslaved in Malta smokes a pipe, taken from the album Voyage en Italie, en Sicile et à Malte, 1778. (Courtesy of the Rikjsmuseum, Amsterdam).

The act was so macabre that it deserved the death penalty, a spectacle that attracted huge crowds to the execution sight in Floriana, just across the water from the murder scene.

Further development of the theme of crime and prostitution is reflected in publications which were originally presented as critiques of George Cini’s publications on Strada Stretta.

These analyse the distinctive milieu of this legendary setting with its diverse assortment of characters catering generously to various demands, inclinations, cravings, mandates, and deviations.

In light of British administration, the regulation of this profession was notably confined to specific locales, a measure that has since evolved beyond established boundaries.

Engraving after Cavalier d’Arpino, entitled Prohibeat Observantia Poenas, from Grand Master Verdalle’s Statuta Hospitalis Hierusale (Rome: Titi & Pauli de Dianis, 1588). Courtesy of the National Library of Malta

The exploration of colonial conflicts and their impact on individuals, such as the tragic fate of an exiled young prince at the hands of British forces, invites readers to contemplate the harsh realities of colonialism and the enduring legacies of historical injustices.

Moreover, Bonello’s examination of legal practices under British administration underscores the transformative impact of regulatory reforms and institutional changes on the local legal landscape.

Through analyses of subsidiary legislation and the establishment of key legal offices, Bonello provides insights into the evolution of legal practice and the individuals who shaped legal discourse during this period.

Studio photograph of Prince Alamayou in high Abyssinian ceremonial dress and accessories, photograph by Leandro Preziosi, from the Saverio Ciantar Preziosi album. (Courtesy of the Marion Camilleri Collection / Reproduction photograph: Kevin Casha).

By delving into the complexities of governance, amnesties, and the utilisation of strategic tools to elicit information, Bonello sheds light on the nuanced dynamics of law enforcement and justice administration under British rule.

Critically evaluating the presentation of the book, it is noted that while the work exhibits exceptional design and production quality, practical challenges, such as the selected binding technique, impede ease of handling which in turn restricts comfortable reading. Additionally, the placement of image captions with endnotes of a relatively small font size disrupts cognitive continuity, impacting the reader’s engagement with visual content and the corresponding textual discourse.

A final observation regards the author’s use of playful prose. Within the academic community this may potentially diminish the substantive research content embedded within the work. Such criticism, if raised, warrants attention and reflection. In alignment with the viewpoint articulated by Stephen Heard who states that “there is a place in scientific writing for whimsy, for jokes, and even for beauty”, it is argued that incorporating elements of lightness and creativity into academic discourse can facilitate a more engaging and interactive exchange, fostering an atmosphere akin to a vibrant conversation rather than a didactic lecture.

Overall, Falling in Eden provides a welcome and much-needed exploration of crime, conscience, and the shadows of history. Bonello masterfully crafts a historical narrative that not only teaches, entertains, and serves as a research tool, but, together with the editor, invites readers to ponder on deeper questions of morality and human nature.