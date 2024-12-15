Dog owners and their furry friends took part in a charity walk around Mater Dei hospital on Sunday morning in honour of the late Jake Vella.

Jake was just 15 when he died in August after a long battle with an extremely rare condition that caused him to gain weight rapidly despite eating healthy and training continuously.

The teenager was an animal lover and received full-time care at Mater Dei during the last two years of his life, one marked by continued charity work.

Sunday's walk in aid of the Association of Abandoned Animals (AAA) was the third annual 'Paw Walk' but the first to take place without Jake.

Despite the cloudy and rainy weather, the entrance to Mater Dei Hospital was alive with the sound of excited dogs as the group prepared to get underway.

Shortly before the walk began, an officer from the 'K-9' police dog unit marched to stand to attention in front of a banner of Jake before performing a salute – along with his dog. The officer later presented a Christmas card including a picture of Jake to his parents, Josie and Maruska Vella.

Following words from Jake’s parents, Winter Moods singer Ivan Grech led a performance of Maltese favourite Xemx joined by those present.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Jake’s mother Marouska said the pair were “very happy that despite the bad weather people came to join us” while thanking those in attendance for their “continuous support.”

Jake's parent's Marouska and Josie pay tribute to their son. Video: Jonathan Borg.

Commenting on Jake’s posthumous honour at Friday's 50th anniversary Republic Day celebrations, Jake’s father Josie said it was a surprise for the family, but that Jake deserved the award.

"We are very proud that our son, after his death, was honoured for Gieħ Ir-Repubblika... we think Jake was the youngest person to get the award in the past 10 years,” he said.

Speaking about her son’s absence, Jake's mother said it was “not easy that Jake is not with us during these moments, but we are proud that what Jake started, we will continue.”

Describing the event as Jake’s “dream”, she added the family intended to continue holding the walk every year.

“We wish a good Christmas and New Year to the public. And we thank Malta and Gozo for all their support for our son."

An officer from the K-9 unit attended the event, saluting a banner of Jake Vella alongside his dog. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Like last year, Sunday’s walk was in aid of the Organisation for Abandoned Animals (AAA), an NGO dog shelter in Birżebbuġa.

AAA sanctuary manager Rosalind Agius said the walk “means a lot to us and is very helpful,” explaining the funds raised would go towards the upkeep of the centre.

Paying tribute to the late teenager, she said "Jake collected thousands for us every year and that’s a lot for anyone, let alone a young boy."

Walkers were joined by culture minister Owen Bonnici and fisheries junior minister Alicia Bugeja Said, with well-known animal activist and TV presenter Moira Delia and athlete Fabio Spiteri also in attendance.

Describing Jake’s death as “heartbreaking,” attendee Laetitia Agius – a friend of the Vella family – said she joined the walk alongside her husband and son to honour Jake’s memory and to encourage others to join in.

Dog owner Alison Caruana said she joined the walk to help contribute to animal causes, adding it was her second time joining the annual event.

Organiser Joanna Mallia said, "Jake loved animals, that's why we're doing this; We try to keep his memory alive."

The entrance to Mater Dei was alive with the sound of excited dogs on Sunday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Jake's neurological condition, known as Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD), affects mostly children and there are only around 100 confirmed cases of it worldwide.

The exact cause of ROHHAD remains unknown and research on it is inconclusive, though it is suspected to be linked to a combination of environmental and genetic factors.

No specific gene has yet been identified as causing the condition, however.

His death earlier this year provoked an outpouring of grief, with public figures including Prime Minister Robert Abela, his wife Lydia and European President Roberta Metsola among those to pay tribute to the late teenager.

Donations can be made via Revolut on 99870624.