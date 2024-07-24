Cyclists were not consulted on controversial plans to widen the road between Marsalforn and Victoria in Gozo, despite the minister saying that the project’s main purpose was to introduce a cycling lane.

In a statement on Wednesday Din l-Art Ħelwa, Rota and the Gozo Cycling Club said that they unequivocally oppose the project, which will involve the uprooting of some 200 trees.

In April, the NGOs met Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri after DLĦ called on the government to reconsider the project, which they called “pointless and ruinous.”

“In an interview Minister Camilleri gave to a journalist at the Malta Independent, he claimed that the main purpose for the road widening project was to introduce a cycling lane,” they said.

“However, Malta’s foremost cycling NGO Rota and the Gozo Cycling Club were not consulted before the plans were drawn up,” the NGOs said.

During the April meeting, the groups were shown the existing and proposed drawings for the project, which they asked to receive a copy of so that they could be carefully reviewed. However, to date, no such plans have been forthcoming.

“The introduction of cycling lanes is always welcome; however, this cannot be used as an excuse for the road-widening project in a quiet valley and for indiscriminate uprooting of trees,” they said.

The ministry previously said that the project was conceived to eliminate “dangerous bends” in the road as well as to introduce walkways and a cycle lane.

Despite myriad objections, a permit was granted by the Planning Authority in 2021.

Environment and heritage NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar appealed the decision but this was rejected by the planning tribunal.

Objectors say the widening exercise will eat away some 11,000 square metres of arable land and disrupt Gozo’s biggest watercourse, il-Wied ta’ Marsalforn.