Demonstrators tied black ribbons to mature trees along the road to Marsalforn on Tuesday, in protest against planned roadworks that will see the uprooting of some 200 trees.

The bumpy road does need resurfacing and upgrading, they argue, but not a multi-million euro widenening project that destroys scores of mature trees and disrupts the valley’s biodiverse ecosystem.

Activist Daniel Cilia tying the first black ribbon. Video: Jonathan Borg

Demonstrators gathered in Victoria for what was dubbed as a walk to admire trees before it is too late. And it was the perfect weather for a walk.

Along their way to Marsalforn they carried ladders and tied 400 metres of wide, black symbolic ribbon to the braches of several trees that are slated for uprooting.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex organised the initiative just weeks after the Environment and Resources Authority gave the green light to the Gozo Ministry to uproot dozens of trees along the road between Victoria and Marsalforn to pave the way for the new road project.

Daniel Cilia speaking at the start of the protest

“Nobody was ever stuck in traffic on this road, so there is absolutely no need to widen it,” photographer and environmentalist Daniel Cilia told demonstrators as they were preparing to start the walk.

RELATED STORIES Victoria to Marsalforn road project should be called off - NGOs, Arnold Cassola

200 mature trees will be uprooted from Marsalforn valley, activists warn

“This road has character and we don’t want to lose that. The Minister [Clint Camilleri] promised us it will not lose its character. Let’s hope that is true and the trees are saved.”

But it was not just about the trees. Botanist Timmy Tabone, who has been studying the area’s ecosystem for more than two decades, said the project will disrupt - and in some cases “obliterate” - a host of threatened biodiversity.

The demonstrators held placards calling on the authorities to protect Gozo’s character and natural beauty. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Among them, a pair of rare moorhens that have been breeding in the valley for many years.

“There are only about 60 pairs of them in the country, and half of them are in nature reserves,” he said.

“One pair breeds here and the project will obliterate their breeding.”

Demonstrators walked along the Marsalforn road to protest the uprooting of trees. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Environmental NGO Għawdix and independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola also joined the walk.

Demostrators held placards reading “Save Gozo trees”, “Gozo means green”, “More trees, less tarmac”, “Malta has concrete, Gozo has trees”, and “Keep calm and save the trees”.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex estimates that some 200 mature trees are set to be uprooted during road works, exceeding the original estimate of 177 trees in the initial project version, with only 98 trees designated for transplantation.

The demonstrators appealed for trees to be saved as they tied placards around the trees facing uprooting. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The proposed plans will consume 10,692 square metres of agricultural and other land, representing just a 12% reduction from the originally anticipated 12,170 square metres.

The project plans to widen the road to include walkways and a cycle lane as well as to eliminate dangerous bends.

A new road will also be introduced to move traffic away from Victoria’s centre.

They tied 400 metres of black, symbolic ribbon to the branches of some of the mature trees that are slated for uprooting. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Gozo ministry awarded the €9 million tender for the project to GP Gozo Consortium in 2020. The consortium is made up of Gatt Tarac Ltd and Prax Concrete Ltd, which is a company owned by developer Joseph Portelli, and associates, Daniel Refalo and Mark Agius.