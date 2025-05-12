Suspected hacker Daniel Joe Meli has won a court battle to avoid extradition to the US, where he is wanted on charges related to the alleged sale of illegal malware on the dark web.

The 28-year-old check-in agent from Żabbar is wanted by US authorities for his alleged dealings on the dark web between December 2012 and June 2022. The malware, a remote access trojan or RAT, is used to gain access to computers and servers and control their operation.

He was first arrested in February 2024 in a coordinated operation by the Malta police and the Office of the Attorney General, supported by the FBI and the US Justice Department.

He has been fighting his extradition to the US after having initially consented to it.

Meli filed an appeal and later a constitutional case. The law was eventually amended to allow for a change of mind, and the case started from scratch.

Daniel Meli (right) with lawyer Franco Debono on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the court upheld Meli's pleas and dismissed the extradition request. That decision is subject to appeal.

His case has attracted widespread attention and public support, with over 4,000 people signing a petition opposing his extradition.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi (left) representing Meli before a parliamentary committee.

Also last month, a parliamentary petitions committee unanimously agreed to continue supporting a petition urging the government not to extradite him.

He was granted bail by the local courts last month.