Suspected hacker Daniel Joe Meli has been granted bail as he continues to fight proceedings for extradition to the United States.

The 28-year-old check-in agent from Żabbar is wanted by US authorities for his alleged illegal dealings on the dark web between December 2012 and June 2022. He was first arrested in February 2024 in a coordinated operation by the Malta police and the Office of the Attorney General supported by the FBI and the US Justice Department.

Meli allegedly worked with others to sell illegal malware on the dark web. The malware, a remote access trojan or RAT, is used to gain access to computers and servers and control their operation.

He has been fighting his extradition to the US after having initially consented to it. He filed an appeal and later a constitutional case. The law was eventually amended to allow for a change of mind, and the case started from scratch.

In a decree handed down on Tuesday, the court observed that the extradition proceedings were in an advanced stage. Over the past sittings, the court heard several witnesses, including doctors and medical professionals who testified about the condition of the accused. His parents also offered to act as third party guarantors if their son was to be granted bail.

The court also took into consideration that there is an ongoing magisterial inquiry and Meli's devices have been seized and sent abroad.

He was therefore granted bail against an €8,000 deposit and €20,000 personal guarantee. His parents each acting as a guarantor, pledged €5,000 each.

Meli was ordered to sign the bail book every day and a curfew was imposed.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the court.

AG lawyers Sean Xerri de Caro and Daphne Baldacchino prosecuted, assisted by Superintendent Mario Cuschieri and Inspector Robinson Mifsud. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted Meli.