David Casa has been re-elected to the European Parliament, making him the second Nationalist Party candidate to successfully cross the finish line in Malta’s EU elections after Roberta Metsola.

This will be Casa’s fifth term, making him Malta’s longest-serving MEP.

PN counting agents applauded and banged on the perspex dividers at the Naxxar counting hall as Casa's re-election was confirmed, having inherited most second preference votes from Metsola.

In terms of his legislative work, Casa is perhaps best known for having successfully negotiated a work-life balance directive, which enshrined paternal leave as a right for EU citizens.

Casa also served as the lead negotiator on the social climate fund - an €86.7 billion social assistance package intended to help businesses and families weather the effects of climate transition.

As the EPP’s negotiator on the expansion of disability rights, he helped broker a deal to establish the EU Disability Card and the EU Parking Card, which helped bolster the mobility of people with impairments across the EU.

Casa has also crusaded tirelessly against corruption, particularly in the wake of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galiza, calling for justice and reform in Malta's governance. He recently campaigned for the resignation of Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna after he was arranged in the fallout of the conclusion of the Vitals inquiry.