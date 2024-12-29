The front cover of the magazine.

The Christmas edition (no. 1,063) of the magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex orients readers towards the Jubilee Year of Hope, which opened on December 24.

An article looks back at the setting up of the Gozo diocese, which celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2024.

Joe Zammit Ciantar recounts his memories of the first time Maltese was read during mass in Gozo after the Second Vatican Council.

An article pays homage to the late Mgr Emanuel Curmi, who set up the Arka Foundation.

The 79th edition ends with a general index of the articles featured in all the editions issued throughout the past year, revealing the richness of material published in the Gozo diocese magazine.

