Two out of three teenagers have admitted their role in a fight in Paceville in which three UK nationals were stabbed in what the prosecution described as a “deliberate” attack.

The incident took place on Sunday at 4am on Triq Santa Rita in St Julian’s.

A 17-year old unemployed youth from Birkirkara and an 18-year old salesman from St Paul's Bay pleaded guilty while an 18-year old unemployed man from Msida pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Initially the police reported that four people had been stabbed and two arrested, but it eventually transpired that one of the suspected victims was one of the aggressors.

Prosecuting inspector Jonathan Cassar explained that the police reported to the scene after being informed about a fight in which a knife was used. The police found three British nationals with visible injuries on their face. The officers found a commotion and one of the 18-year-olds had a wound in his hand with the police thinking he was one of the alleged victims.

The officers found the 17-year-old with a knife in his hand which was taken away and arrested another 18-year-old from Msida. The minor was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and the other man was taken to the health centre.

A passer-by provided the police with a video showing the altercation.

From the footage it emerged that the injured 18-year-old from St Paul’s Bay was one of the alleged aggressors and while he is seen holding the 17-year-old from stabbing the victims, he threw punches at the victims.

The other 18-year-old whom the police thought was the victim was arrested later.

The 17-year-old alone was accused of causing grievous injuries to three UK nationals using a knife. The other two 18-year-olds were accused of causing the same victims’ grievous injuries without using a knife.

The Msida man was accused of being in possession of cocaine.

All three were accused of accidental affray, of breaking one of the victims' teeth and breaching public peace.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja told the court that in the case of her client, the 18-year old from St Paul's Bay, a probation order would be suitable. She also highlighted that he was the least involved in the altercation and had fully cooperated with the police. The lawyer also insisted that the man needs some guidance in his life and a prison sentence would not help in achieving that.

Prosecutor Jurgen Dalli said it would defer to the court on punishment, but insisted that the teenager pays a third of the expenses and damages to the victim.

“What damages?” the defence asked.

Inspector Cassar explained that during the fight one of the victim’s denture was broken. The victim was in hospital and the damages have not been quantified yet.

After hearing the submissions on punishment, the court ruled that the man should be given another chance with the hope that he learns from this incident. It also encouraged him to stabilise his life and stay away from criminality since he has a full life to live.

The court handed down a combination order: a three-year probation order and 60 hours of community service.

A restraining order was issued in favour of the victims for the period of three years. Since the inquiry is not yet closed, the court stated the man should pay a third of the court expenses once these are established.

'A deliberate attack'

Lawyer Franco Debono summoned the accused’s father to the stand. The man confirmed that he was willing to supervise him and ensure that he is on the right track. The man explained that both he and his wife are sick, however, nearly all of his children live at home with him.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar cross-examined the witness, hinting that the youth was involved in other fights in the past.

Debono objected and said: “The witness just informed the court that his wife is ill”. Cassar cut him off saying “it is useless to shout and show off. These antics do not work on me.”

The defence lawyer, visibly angry, reminded the court that the man has a right not to testify against his son if this would incriminate him. He insisted that he only summoned the witness to testify on the address.

Cassar quoted a bail decree given in criminal proceedings against Mohammed Ali Ahmed El Mushraty, better known as “Lilu King”, in which the interest of protecting society was given weight.

“We’ve seen the footage of the incident. Society would not be safe if he is released on bail at this stage. He needs to be given treatment,” Cassar said, adding that this was a deliberate attack by the 17-year-old using a knife.

“It is scary. Such behaviour is unacceptable and one cannot wake up and decide to stab three people. While he is still 17 his attitude and behaviour certainly aren’t,” the inspector said.

Debono objected to the arguments being made noting that his client was still a minor while El Mushraty was not.

“Does the state not have enough tools to ensure that he is placed on the right path?” Debono asked.

The court granted the minor bail not because he is still a minor but in view of his early admission.

“The court does not take such incidents nicely and minors are not automatically given bail,” Magistrate Lara Lanfranco said.

The minor was granted bail against a €3,000 deposit and a €7,000 personal guarantee. The boy was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and a curfew was also imposed.

The court also issued a treatment order and a provisional supervision order.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victims.

His case will now proceed before the Juvenile Court.

Bail denied to the other 18-year-old

Lawyer Martina Herrera requested bail on behalf of her client, the 18-year old man from Msida, and argued that the teenager cooperated fully with the police.

She also highlighted that in the eventuality he admits to the charges at a later stage, the defence would be asking for a fine in the case of simple possession of cocaine.

The prosecution objected saying that in view of the fact the co-accused admitted to the charges, they would be later admitted as prosecution witnesses once the judgment becomes final. There are also other eyewitnesses in the case.

Herrera rebutted that argument underlining the man has a clean criminal record and should benefit from bail.

The court denied the man bail and he was remanded in custody.

It also ordered a ban on the publication of names.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Miryea Mifsud prosecuted assisted by police inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the 17-year-old. Lawyers José Herrera and Martina Herrera appeared for the 18-year-old who pleaded not guilty. Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja assisted the 18-year-old man who admitted.