Deloitte Malta has been recognised as the “Malta Tax Firm of the Year 2024” by International Tax Review (ITR) at the 2024 EMEA Tax Awards. This year’s 20th annual awards celebrated the most impressive tax, transfer pricing (TP), tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners across 33 jurisdictions throughout the region. The awards also recognised achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Deloitte Malta has been honoured with this prestigious international accolade as the top tax firm in Malta for the 10th time. This acknowledgement serves as a powerful endorsement of Deloitte Malta's work, demonstrating vision and competence, and underscores Deloitte's ongoing commitment to making a significant difference for its clients.

"I'm delighted with this outcome - this consistent recognition as 'Malta Tax Firm of the Year' is a privilege, and I couldn't be prouder of the Deloitte Malta tax team," said Conrad Cassar Torregiani, Tax Leader at Deloitte Malta.

Across the Deloitte network in EMEA, Deloitte’s tax practices earned top honours at the International Tax Review (ITR) 2024 EMEA Tax Awards, securing 32 accolades. These include being named the regional “Tax Firm of the Year” for the eighth consecutive year and the “Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year” for the second year in a row.

In addition to these regional accolades, Deloitte received the “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Firm of the Year” award for the third year running, as well as the “Pro Bono Firm of the Year” and “Litigation and Disputes Firm of the Year” awards.

At the national level, Deloitte won 24 awards across 18 jurisdictions, including:

“Tax Firm of the Year” in ten jurisdictions

“Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year” in nine jurisdictions

“Tax Disputes & Litigation Firm of the Year” in three jurisdictions

“Indirect Tax Firm of the Year” in two jurisdictions

Deloitte won two awards in the Impact Deals and Case categories, contributing to a total of 32 awards and reaffirming its position as the top award recipient in the EMEA region.