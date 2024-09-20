From the moment Meagan was born, Antonella sensed something was wrong. Her fears were confirmed after a series of tests revealed that both parents carried a defect in the same gene. Despite a 25 per cent chance, Meagan contracted a rare disease due to these genetic defects, making her the only person in Malta with the condition and one of just 150 people worldwide.

The most troubling aspect for Antonella is the lack of information about her daughter’s condition, even among doctors. This rare disease prevents Meagan from enjoying simple pleasures like running, eating, and talking to her parents. Antonella had to quit her job to care for Meagan, who requires a different form of medication every half hour.

Despite doctors repeatedly telling Meagan's parents she wouldn’t survive, Meagan has defied all odds, fighting for her life and surprising everyone.

A ray of hope in their lives was Bjorn, whom Antonella knew from their time working together at a café before his diagnosis. She never imagined they would reunite under these circumstances.

Bjorn has been a constant source of support for Meagan and her family, always providing the help they need, often before they even ask. His unwavering support has been a huge comfort to Meagan, offering hope and strength in their challenging journey.

Antonella, Meagan's mother.

Now, Antonella is stepping up to help others in need. She will be joining the DAR Bjorn Telethon on the 22nd of September, raising funds to provide more support for patients with neurological conditions like Meagan. "Every donation can change a life," says Antonella. "Let’s continue to raise the necessary funds so that no one faces these challenges alone."

Help ALS Malta to support Meagan and children like her. Your donation can help provide the care and resources they need to thrive against all odds. Be part of their journey of hope and resilience!

Donate now: