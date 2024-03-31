Star striker Kylian Mbappe “can still change his mind” about leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, coach Luis Enrique said Saturday.

“I’m still hoping that Kylian will change his mind. He hasn’t said anything yet. He can still change his mind,” the 53-year-old Spaniard told Prime Video.

“Let’s imagine that we win four titles this season and Kylian makes his choice at the last moment and decides that his place is in Paris. Why not?”

After much debate about the future of the France captain, Mbappe told PSG in February that he would leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract this summer.

