11-time Knockout winners Caffe Moak Luxol will get the opportunity to retain their title after last season’s honour as they face Depiro in this year’s final at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion (Tip-off: 2pm).

Luxol are a staple of the competition and will be hoping to shift their final-winning expertise onto the crop of young players that form the majority of Santino Coppa’s roster contesting the final on Sunday.

Coming from a cruising victory against women’s league minnows Fusion Quest last weekend, the Violets will be looking to extend the sterling performance of Malta youth international Vanya Baldacchino who put up a 33-point showing on the day.

