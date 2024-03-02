The MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s Knockout heads into its semifinal stage this weekend with two games on Saturday which will decide this year’s finalists.

The day’s most anticipated matchup will undoubtedly be the clash between Starlites JSD and Depiro.

Both sides have been at the top of their game so far this season, with Starlites leading the women’s league and Depiro all but confirmed into the playoffs with seven games to go.

Under coach Faith Dedelioglu, Starlites aim to keep hold of their league title. However, they will be hoping to go one step further and bag the Knockout as well, a triumph they missed out on last season.

