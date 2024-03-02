Carmelo Abela insisted he was “the victim” when questioned why two convicted murderers claimed under oath that he was involved in the 2010 failed HSBC attempted robbery.

The Labour MP was one of two Labour politicians named by hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio on Thursday, when they testified in libel proceedings Abela filed against former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.

In a joint declaration, the brothers, serving 40-year sentences for their role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, said Abela and former economy minister Chris Cardona “gave instructions on the HSBC heist”.

On the same day, Abela said he “absolutely and categorically” denies any involvement in the robbery.

“When you see what they said in court, they do not say how I was involved, they say nothing, and that is an indication as to why they say this,” Abela told radio show host Andrew Azzopardi on RTK 103.

“They do not want any form of justice, but are alleging that they know something, but provide no information,” the government backbencher said.

When asked why the Degiorgios would mention him, Abela said he would like to know the reason why.

“I was an employee of the bank, I was a member of the cabinet, I was deputy speaker also,” he said.

When asked if Abela spoke to the prime minister as to why he was not chosen to be a member of cabinet after the 2022 elections, he said he respects the Robert Abela's decisions.

Jason Azzopardi said that according to blogger Mark Camilleri, Abela sent footage of the interior of the bank building to the Degiorgio brothers. Abela hit back, saying if Camilleri has any evidence of that he should provide it to the police.

“In my conscience, I feel at peace, because all these allegations, wherever they are coming from, I have nothing to hide,” he told the video interviewer.

In a post uploaded in April 2021, Azzopardi claimed that Abela had received a €300,000 payment for his role in the plot.

“So Camilleri is on the side of helping criminals right? He is playing their game no? I am the victim here, not Mark Camilleri or anyone else. My family and I are the victims. People forget that I have a family and all these lies with no proof have a huge impact on my family.”

He invited anyone with information or proof should provide it to the family. He said that he had gone to the police himself to go to the police depo to answer any questions the police have.