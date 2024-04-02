A property developer allegedly hit another man in the head with a glass bottle in an Easter Sunday punch-up outside a beach club.

45-year-old David Borg was arraigned in court on Tuesday accused of causing grievous injuries to another man as well as breaching public order. He was also charged with recidivism.

Inspector Ryan Vella told the court that police had received reports of a fight breaking out in the vicinity of Nine Lives in St Paul’s Bay and that the alleged aggressor had fled the scene of the incident.

The alleged victim told police that the accused had hit him on the head with a glass bottle and injured him.

Police initiated a search for Borg but later that same evening, he voluntarily turned himself in at Qormi police station.

When asked how he intended to respond to the charges, Borg initially told the court that he intended to admit to the charges, but after consulting his lawyers, he ultimately pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution did not object to a request for bail, but urged the court to grant a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and his family.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt accepted the request against a deposit of €1,500 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

Gatt was also ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew between 10.30 pm and 5 am.

He was also instructed to deposit his identity documents with the court and refrain from travelling overseas, despite a meek objection that he is due to go on holiday next Friday.

As the court was finalising the protection order, Borg was asked if he knew the man he had allegedly assaulted.

“Yes … I would say … he used to do some work for me with the crane. But every time he sees me he provokes me,” Borg said, prompting a chorus of “shush” from his lawyers.

“Well until this case is over, forget about him, don’t go near him, don’t talk to him, don’t think about him, don’t even look him up on Facebook,” the magistrate said.

Lawyers Keith Borg and Frank Tabone appeared for the accused. Police inspectors Ryan Vella and Warren Galea, together with AG lawyer Alessia Schembri prosecuted.