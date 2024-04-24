Putting Gozo on the map

I presume the Air Malta planes will be given a new look with the new name.

No one identifies the ‘Maltese islands’. File photo: Times of Malta

Can I suggest that, instead of ‘the airline of the Maltese islands’ (photo), we have ‘the airline of Malta and Gozo’? No one identifies the ‘Maltese islands’ and it would be a publicity boost for Gozo (unknown to many).

Ray Bondin – Għajnsielem

We need a First Nanna

I refer to Ranier Fsadni’s opinion article (April 11) concerning President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s inaugural address and her ensuing media interviews.

While stating that the president is not the head of society and the nation is not a family, Fsadni went on to attribute our president with wobbly judgements, straying from her duty, uncertain of the confines of a president’s role, wading into the political mud bath, lacking wisdom and being a ‘victim’ of public expectations.

I believe that, while he was perfectly entitled to criticise, such a heavy load of what might ostensibly appear to be unfair, premature and unjust criticism coming immediately after the president took office might do more harm than good.

Spiteri Debono, as a non-executive president with no executive or policymaking power, is now the symbolic leader of our State, performing a representative and civil role.

She might have spoken too soon and too far but it should be clear that she manifested a strong intention of separating the representative embodiment of the permanent institutions of the State from the leader of the incumbent government. This may provide additional continuity and stability and may enable more inclusive representation.

In addition, in her non-executive role, she has committed herself to acting as a figure of national unity and to moderate political conflicts, as should be.

Let us give her sufficient time to prove herself.

Her duties will typically include representing the country, performing ceremonial duties as an embodiment of the authority of the State and providing civic leadership as an expression of national identity, values and aspirations. She might also have limited functions as a constitutional arbiter or guardian and, perhaps, even to veto legislation or to call a referendum.

Whoever is familiar with Spiteri Debono should know her as a savvy grandparent, well-versed in constitutional law and practice. Do not underestimate the impact of a savvy grandparent with leadership skills wielding a crochet needle and colourful yarn that inspire the imagination and spark creativity.

She has the potential to forge the most important pathways for both youth and adults towards whole, conscious living in a society that is obsessed with fast living, addictive behaviours, technology, unhealthy self-images and misguided choices.

In the absence of the wise elder who is valued in the native tradition, current leaders and the leaders of tomorrow are left seeking wisdom from the loudest, most-frequented ‘tweet’ and sound-bites or other attention-getters that distract the authentic self from necessary and wholesome self-nurturing.

Perhaps we do need a First Nanna after all.

Mark Said – Msida