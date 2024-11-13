The segregated pedestrian route between Pieta and Ta Xbiex has been restored after it was blocked off because of the Msida junction project.

Last week, pedestrians were forced to step off the route and share the road with busy traffic after discovering the walkway had been blocked off.

Instead, they were diverted through a route that added 15 minutes to their journey and included five separate crossings.

Revisiting the area on Wednesday, Times of Malta found that a narrow, segregated passageway on the direct route between Pieta and Ta Xbiex has been reopened.

Video: Daniel Ellul

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said that it has retained part of an existing pedestrian passageway for people's use.

The new temporary route means pedestrians will no longer need to take an alternative path that adds a roughly 15-minute diversion to their walk.

The signage at the Msida site is unclear. Three signs installed next to each other are contradictory.

Two signs on the waterfront side of the Kulleġġ bus stop indicate “no pedestrian access,” while another sign shows there is a walkway.

The walkway between Ta Xbiex and Pieta is one of Malta's busier pedestrian routes.

Signage at the Msida site is unclear. Three signs installed next to each other are contradictory. Photo: Daniel Ellul

Works on the Msida Junction project are ongoing.

The project will include the construction of a flyover, a new quay, roads, and cycling lanes in the area, replacing the existing junction.

Work is projected to stretch until 2027 and will be carried out by EPE JV, a consortium led by contractors Polidano Brothers that won the contract with a €35 million bid.