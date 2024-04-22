The Broadcasting Authority on Monday said its directive urging caution over reporting about the European Parliament and its president was only meant to ensure a "level playing field" among all candidates.

"The BA denies that this directive, in any way censors or halts" reporting linked to the parliament or its president, it said in a statement.

Last week, the European Parliament Office in Malta and the PN called on the BA to suspend the directive issued for the period between April 29 and June 8.

The directive - one of several by the authority - says that "any reporting or any information from the European Parliament or any report which has to do with the President of the European Parliament needs to be reported with caution".

"Any such reports should focus on the news value of the story and whether the issue is a current and topical one."

The directive applies to radio and TV programmes and adverts.

In a statement on Monday, the PN said the BA was censoring Roberta Metsola as she was a threat to the PL in the upcoming elections.

"While the BA claimed the directive was meant to ensure a level playing field, the same authority fails at applying an identical measure when it comes to ministers and the government during elections.

"Instead of trying to defend the indefensible, the BA should immediately suspend the directive," the party reiterated.