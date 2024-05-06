The China Cultural Centre in Malta is inviting the public to the opening of the China (Hainan) Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition on Friday, May 10 at 6pm. Known as the ‘Hawaii of China,’ Hainan Island is the country's southernmost province and its sole tropical island. With its pristine sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, luxurious five-star hotels, and modern resorts, Hainan offers an idyllic retreat for travellers. The island is also home to a diverse range of ethnic minority communities including the Han, Li, Miao, and Hui peoples, each contributing to a rich tapestry of folk customs and ways of life.

Currently, Hainan boasts 82 intangible cultural heritage items at the provincial level or higher, among which 32 have gained national recognition as treasures. These cultural treasures stand as pillars of Hainan's civilization, reflecting its enduring vitality and ongoing development.

Within Hainan's ever-changing scenery, intangible cultural heritage stands as a vibrant testament to the region's abundant legacy, effortlessly merging tradition with contemporary life. As we venture into a new epoch, this heritage perseveres, deeply woven into the essence of Hainanese society.

The China (Hainan) Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition will be showcasing a selection of colourful images, items and costumes which portray the diverse and distinctive cultural heritage of Hainan.

Among these age-old customs is the practice of coconut carving. Coconut wine cups came to light in the early Tang Dynasty and carved coconut items became tributes to the emperors during the Ming and Qing dynasties. This art form has persisted through to the contemporary era, safeguarding the traditional techniques of coconut carving while infusing modern elements to rejuvenate this ancient craft.

The Firewood Gathering Dance stands as one of the oldest and most beloved dance forms within the history of the Li Minority. Its roots trace back to a funeral ritual in ancient Yazhou City, now known as Sanya City. Originally utilised by the ancient Li people for safeguarding the deceased, warding off beasts, aiding in recovery from shock, and venerating ancestors, it has evolved into a leisurely entertainment, emblematic of the distinct facets of Li culture. Today, it enjoys global recognition, showcasing the richness of Li tradition on the world stage.

Yazhou folk songs

Hainan province is also celebrated for its diverse array of ethnic folk songs, including the captivating Yazhou Folk Songs. These melodies are distinguished by their profound themes, which encompass aspects of social life, legends, folklore, history, landscapes, and daily activities. With a heritage spanning over six centuries, these songs stand as a cherished form of Chinese balladry.

The art of bark cloth making within the Li ethnic group is another fascinating ancient tradition, believed to have originated around 4,000 years ago. Even today, some locals possess the knowledge to discern trees suitable for bark cloth production, with some families actively engaged in the practice, utilising the cloth for crafting blankets and hats.

Many more intriguing customs of Hainan Province can be discovered in the exhibition.

Entrance is free but due to limited space, e-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com to secure a seat.

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is located at 173, Melita Street, Valletta.