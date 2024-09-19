The China Cultural Centre in Malta is organising a Traditional Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Course for individuals aged eight and over. The course will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm till 7:30pm at the Centre, located at 173 Melita Street, Valletta. Classes begin on October 8, 2024.

Traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy are considered two of the most revered art forms in Chinese culture, both dating back thousands of years.

The art of Chinese painting combines delicate brushwork, symbolic representation, and a focus on nature, often depicting landscapes, flowers, and birds. The process is meditative and highly disciplined, requiring precision and creativity to convey the artist’s inner emotions through simple yet graceful brushstrokes.

Chinese calligraphy, on the other hand, is not just about beautiful writing but is regarded as a fine art in its own right. Each stroke, form, and line in calligraphy expresses the artist’s personality and spirit. Learning calligraphy helps develop focus, patience, and a deeper appreciation of Chinese language and culture.

Participants in this course will be introduced to the fundamental techniques of both disciplines, starting with the use of traditional tools such as the brush, ink, and rice paper. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, students will gradually develop their skills in painting traditional Chinese motifs and mastering the essential strokes of Chinese characters.

The long-term nature of the course allows students to progress at their own pace, gaining a deeper understanding of the philosophy behind these art forms. Whether they are beginners or have prior experience, students of all levels are welcome to join. This course is ideal for those looking to enhance their artistic abilities, engage in a new cultural experience, or simply discover the calming and meditative qualities of traditional Chinese art.

Enrollment is now open. For further details and registration, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the China Cultural Centre on 2122 5055 or at ccc2023education@gmail.com.