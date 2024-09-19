Updated 5.30 pm

Two men were taken to hospital after the car they were in crashed into a tree in St Julian’s on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Regional Road) at 1.30 pm just outside the Ta' Giorni tunnels when a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 53-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay crashed into a tree.

The driver and the passenger, a 31-year-old from Gżira, were taken to hospital.

Police later confirmed that they were both grievously injured.

After the initial crash, a Nissan van, driven by a 39-year-old man from Valletta, crashed into the Qashqai.

Police said the man was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.

The road remained open to traffic.