A discussion in Maltese on environmental degradation, the gap between the rich and the poor, and the role of hope in the face of all this, will be held on Wednesday, November 6, between 6.30 and 8.30pm at the Archbishop’s Seminary Theological Library, Tal-Virtù, Rabat.

The event is organised by LOGOS, a new initiative that seeks to strengthen hope in Maltese society by creating space for dialogue meetings based on the Christian message.

By raising awareness through discussion activities, it hopes to convey the hope of Jesus Christ, and the need to protect human dignity in society.

The main speakers at the discussion are Paul Pace, a professor, and university lecturer Wendy Jo Mifsud. Those attending the meeting will also be invited to share their opinions and contribute to the discussion.

The event will include a musical performance and readings from Maltese literature.

Attendance is free but those planning to attend are kindly asked to submit the following form.