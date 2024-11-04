On November 17, Wirt Għawdex will be hosting an open day at St Cecilia chapel in Gozo between 10am and 5pm. November 17 happens to be a few days before St Cecilia’s feast, the patron saint of music; hence, the day will be packed with activities that touch upon this theme.

The medieval chapel is the only one in Gozo from this period. Visitors can join a guided tour, besides buying food and drinks, and also a vast array of books by Merlin Publishers, together with other gifts and items.

A number of performances and activities will be held throughout the day. There will be a presentation by the Aurora Folk Group at 10.30am; a talk in English by Alex Vella Gregory entitled ‘Vita Beata: Sacred Music and Faith in a Capitalist World’ at 11am; a recital by the Sir M.A. Refalo student orchestra, led by Joseph Grech, at 2pm; a documentary by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, titled Music in Malta – From Prehistory to Vinyl, at 3pm; and a reading and interview in Maltese with author Trevor Zahra by Leanne Ellul at 4pm.

Inside the chapel

St Cecilia chapel is located next to St Cecilia’s tower, in Triq Ta’ Lambert, Għajnsielem, limits of Xewkija. People are encouraged to visit by bike, on foot or by public transport.

All activities are free of charge, and those who those who bring their own cup and plate to eat and drink will benefit from a 10% discount on Wirt Għawdex’s publications. These initiatives form part of the European Week for Waste Reduction.

Wirt Għawdex is being supported by Merlin Publishers, The Travellers, Tal-Massar Winery and various volunteers.

For more details, visit Wirt Għawdex’s Facebook page and www.facebook.com/events/2062024474231531.