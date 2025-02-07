The Environmental Health Directorate on Friday issued a warning against the consumpution of three products urging consumers not to eat them.

The Alpenfest salted mini pretzels covered in milk chocolate and the ones covered in dark chocolate “must not be consumed because a burning sensation may occur in the mouth following consumption, with irritation in the mouth and on the tongue.”

Do not eat these chocolate covered mini pretzels

The warning specifically refers to the 140g packets Lot 8534 with the best before date 31 May 2025.

The directorate also warned that Scacciu pistachio flour sold in 1kg packets with the expiry date of 24 June 2025 Lot 177/25 should not be consumed “in view of high levels of Aflatoxins”.

Aflatoxins are produced primarily by two species of the Aspergillus fungus which are especially found in areas with hot, humid climates. They are found in food as a result of fungal contamination, both pre- and post-harvest. Temperature, humidity, soil and storage conditions all affect the rate and degree of contamination. Aflatoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans.

A warning was also issued against Sella basmati rice sold in 1kg sisal sacks with the expiry date 21 August 2026 Lot1311/22/ALT originating from India. The directorate said this particular batch of Sella basmati rice must not be consumed “in view of elevated levels of Mineral Oil Components (MOSH and MOAH) found in the product itself and also in the packaging.”

Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons (MOSH) are environmental contaminants that may end up in food during food production, from additives or migration from food contact materials and may be carcinogenic