The MSE Equity Price Index fell by 0.26% to 3,790.101 points as the declines in APS, MIA, and Lombard outweighed the gain in Farsons. Meanwhile, five other equities closed unchanged. Nonetheless, the MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the second consecutive week as it climbed 0.8%.

Malta International Airport plc moved 1.6% lower to the €6.15 level across five deals amounting to 4,395 shares.

APS Bank plc shed 1.6% to €0.61 level across three deals totalling 6,767 shares.

Also in the banking sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc decreased by 1.3% to the €0.78 level on one trade of 5,000 shares.

On the other hand, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc gained 0.8% to the €6.55 level on one trade of 176 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc closed unchanged at the €1.77 level across eight deals totalling 31,006 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc closed unchanged at the €1.42 level over seven deals amounting to 35,169 shares.

Plaza Centres plc traded flat at the €0.58 level on two totalling 57,716 shares.

Also in the property sector, Trident Estates plc closed unchanged at the €1.12 level over two deals amounting to 2,600 shares.

FIMBank plc held the USD0.15 level over trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index rose by 0.12% to a one-month high of 919.046 points. Data released today showed that the unemployment rate during January unexpectedly fell to 4.0%, which was the lowest level since last May. Nonetheless, the number of new jobs increased at a slower pace than forecasts. Meanwhile, the annual increase in the average hourly salary was 4.1% which was larger than the 3.8% increase which was anticipated.

Today, the Treasury Department published the Offering Circular in relation to the upcoming issue of two new Malta Government Stocks for an aggregate nominal amount of €300 million subject to an over-allotment option of up to a further €150 million. The two new fixed-rate stocks are: the 3.00% MGS 2030 (IV) and the 3.50% MGS 2035 (III). The prices of these two new MGSs will be announced on Thursday 13 February 2025. Subscriptions for the General Public will open on Monday 17 February 2025 and close at 14:30 hrs on Wednesday 19 February 2025.

This report contains only public information and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap—370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com