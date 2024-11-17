Robert Abela should not underestimate people’s anger over the Clayton Bartolo job scandal, Opposition leader Bernard Grech warned on Sunday.

In an interview on NET TV, Grech said the prime minister’s attempts to sweep the scandal under the carpet would fail.

A probe by the Standards Commissioner found the tourism minister together with Gozo minister Clint Camilleri abused their power and violated ministerial ethics by securing a lucrative public position for Bartolo’s wife, Amanda Muscat.

Muscat was paid as a top consultant while continuing to do secretarial work, the commissioner concluded.

Bartolo has apologised for the scandal but denies breaking any rules. Camilleri has said he did everything by the book.

Abela has ruled out sacking the ministers.

Speaking ahead of a PN protest outside parliament on Monday, Grech urged people to turn up in droves to show the prime minister that the situation is not acceptable.

“We have to show them ‘sorry’ is not enough,” Grech said.

Grech: Labour only sacks women

Grech contrasted Abela's response to this scandal with how former cabinet members Justyne Caruana and Rosianne Cutajar were both sacked on the back of reports by the Standards Commissioner.

The Opposition leader said Abela only seems to throw his weight around when women are involved.

Bernard Grech speaking on Sunday. Photo: PN

In this case, because they are men, the prime minister did not act, Grech accused.

Grech pledged that a PN government would do things differently.

He said a PN government, unlike Labour, would have its heart in the right place.

“No one will be given jobs they are not qualified for. That is how bad decisions are taken, when you place people who are not qualified in these roles.”

Grech said a PN government will ensure the rules apply to everyone. Thus, everyone will have an equal chance at success, Grech said.

On the traffic jams caused by the Sigma conference, Grech said it is the government that should be blamed, not the organisers.

He said the lack of planning and investment has now driven Sigma away, as their main conference next year will be held in Milan.

Grech said as a result, Malta is losing opportunities for foreign investment due to the government’s failures.