Robert Abela told supporters Sunday that he was not happy with the PN's woes, and that the opposition's "chaos" should not give Labour a false sense of security, but motivate it to work even harder.

"Don't think I'm enjoying what is happening in the PN," he said during a PL political event in Vittoriosa.

"Don't become euphoric, because nothing is guaranteed and everything can change in a second. We can't pause or slow down - rather, we need to work even harder because we've come to a point when we are the only party that can offer a better future to this country," he said.

Abela said that for the past century the country moved forward thanks to the efforts of the two big parties which wanted the best for the people. But in recent years, the responsibility of providing stability has fallen squarely on the Labour government's shoulders, because the PN was still struggling to fix itself.

"Today that responsibility is even greater – to serve all people, of all political colours," he said.

"The PN is consumed by chaos, we are focused on delivering for workers and families. They are focused on tearing each other down while we raise pensions, children’s allowance and other benefits for people."

A year ago it was Labour that was being humbled by an electoral result, from which it bounced back, he said, with reference to the European Parliament and local council elections.

"A year ago we understood the people’s message and we humbled ourselves to work harder. But there are still more people we need to convince – those people who are still hurt by something we did, we need to go to them. And I need you to help me to do this."

Grand Harbour masterplan by year-end

Abela also revealed plans for the regeneration of the Grand Harbour and the surrounding areas, including Marsa.

"We have appointed a renowned firm of international experts who have started drafting a clear strategic masterplan for the entire regeneration of the Grand Harbour," he said, emphasising the need for "good order and security, everywhere".

This included maintaining public cleanliness and enhancing enforcement through collective efforts and specialised teams in strategic locations.

'Manoel Island won't be built up'

Abela also pledged to prevent the start of Manoel Island's proposed development by MIDI and to see Manoel Island transformed into a public park.

"A PN government allowed Tigne Point to be developed into an environmental disgrace and I won't allow that to happen at Manoel Island," he said.

"During my meeting with MIDI I clearly said the new building at Manoel Island will not start and will not happen."

He acknowledged the complexities of the 99-year land concession binding the government but said he envisioned Manoel Island as a "jewel for the Maltese and Gozitans," where "children can play, families can run and exercise in clean air, and where plants and trees dominate."

He promised not only to halt construction but also to create a "fantastic project" through clear conviction and will, in favour of the people.

Abela was addressing a PL political event in Birgu on Fathers' Day. Photo: PL

70% of electoral manifesto implemented

Abela said 70 per cent of Labour's 2022 electoral manifesto had already been implemented but there was so much more that needed to be done.

Above all, the country had made strides forward under Labour, he said.

"Today I stand before you as the prime minister of the country with the strongest economy in the European Union. Public finances are strong like never before. We have among the best employment rates and unemployment is inexistent, while investment is coming from everywhere."

He highlighted several successful businesses he visited in Gozo last week, and which he said are becoming European industry leaders in their sectors.

"This government helps everyone achieve their dreams. It leaves nobody behind."

He contrasted this with past PN administrations saying that "under a PN government, jobs not only did not increase… they closed down".

"We need to stand strong against the politics of austerity of a party [the PN] which I lost count how many leaders it changed. They believe that economic burdens should be shifted on the people, but we believe we should use all the government’s resources to protect the people and serve as a shield for them."