The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has demanded 'proper' consultation and transparency over government plans for a multi-million euro culture hub in Marsa.

The hub, at Albert Town, will feature carnival float and costume workshops, 18 rock band studios, dance rehearsal studios, an indoor and an outdoor theatre, a 5D cinema, a museum dedicated to the performance arts, and a cafeteria. The project was given the green light by the Planning Authority last week.

"This development marks an important national step in addressing the long-standing need for rehearsal spaces and a centralised hub for culture in Malta," the association said, adding that it was a matter it had long been advocating for.

"But we cannot build something of such importance without involving the sector and understanding the demand. This is a much-awaited project for the community, and it cannot be that the creative community will not be part of its processes," the association said in a statement.

In calling for consultation, it asked what research strategies had been conducted to ensure the needs of Malta’s creative community were met. How would the hub be managed? Would it be under the control of public cultural organisations?

"It is crucial to ensure that the management of this space does not become a monopolised centre for public entities, but that it follows a dynamic and collaborative approach," it insisted.

It also argued that the rationale behind the large allocations of specific spaces needed to be examined. It was essential to balance the space allocation to meet the actual needs of the creative community and the demands of the public, and the hub should be designed to facilitate a dynamic and interdisciplinary use of space.

Furthermore, there should be a clear strategy on how the new hub would integrate with and not compete with the private sector.

Urgent space needs still need to be addressed

The association said the need for rehearsal and studio spaces could not wait for a new cultural hub to be developed. Recent events, such as the loss of rehearsal garages used by bands highlighted the urgent need for immediate solutions.

"The issue has grown and evolved drastically due to rising property prices and ongoing overdevelopment. Affording a space has become nearly impossible, hindering the sustainability of creative practices and businesses" the association insisted.