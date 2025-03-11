Dark CCTV footage showed blurry figures entering the AFM's Safi barracks three times through a hole in a fence to carry stolen drugs from a container to a waiting car, using shopping baskets, a court was told on Tuesday.

Details of the heist were given as the court started to hear separate compilations of evidence against five men and a woman arraigned last week and accused of carrying out last month's theft or involvement in it.

Sean Attard, from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace from Marsa, Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay, Cleaven Pace, from Marsa, Liam Stewart, from Pieta and Christa Gauci have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca, who forms part of the Drug Squad, said that this case goes back to June 2024 when Customs seized a container at the freeport that was suspected to contain undeclared merchandise.

The container arrived from Morocco and was destined for Libya. Documents claimed it contained six industrial induction ovens.

Scans showed something was irregular. An inquiry was ordered and experts were appointed.

Over a two-day period the induction ovens were dismantled. In each one there were six large wheels packed with blocks of cannabis resin – in total 4299.5 kilogrammes.

After this exercise, the substance was kept in a container that was sealed and placed in Customs compound with 24-7 armed police surveillance.

Destruction of the drugs authorised on July 4

On 20 June, 2024 the magistrate authorised the destruction of the substance in the container and officials started to destroy it in the incinerator.

After a substantial amount was burned, the incinerator developed a fault and the destruction had to stop. The remaining drugs were kept in a police van. The van was taken back to Customs and parked near the container – again it was under 24-7 surveillance.

On January 16 following Customs industrial action the container had to be removed from there and, with court permission, it was moved back into the container and taken to the AFM Safi barracks. During this handover, the inspector said he was present with a team of police officers to escort the truck. It was unloaded at the AFM compound.

The seals were checked and photographed and registered.

On February 23 at about 3.40am he was informed by phone call from AFM officers on duty at Safi that the container had been opened and items stolen. He went on site with members of the Rapid Intervention Unit and the forensic unit to safeguard any evidence.

The container was ajar and the seals were detached.

RIU officers went inside and saw there was no one there. The container was resealed and locked.

The whereabouts were inspected. Four meters away from the container police noticed a small black flashlight on the ground.

As he walked towards a fence, the inspector said he noticed a hole cut in the fence. Another flashlight was found nearby. The flashlights were collected in evidence bags as well as cigarette butts found in the area. Blue and red broken seals were found in the weeds near the container.

CCTV footage

Dark CCTV footage taken at about 2am showed shadows enter the compound, run, open the container and load a grey Toyota. They went in and out another two times, which meant they loaded the car three times using shopping bags. They initially determined that 226kg were missing. Forensic examiners later determined that 132 kg was the amount stolen and not 226kg.

Earlier on Tuesday, Police inspector Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa started giving evidence in the compilation of evidence against Liam Stewart, 23, who was arrested while driving in Hamrun.

He told Magistrate Elaine Rizzo that during investigations, the police were informed on February 25 that Stewart, who drove a Toyota Vitz, could be moving drugs that had been stolen from the barracks.

Stewart was arrested as he drove at a crossroad in Mile End Street, Ħamrun. He crashed into a van as he tried to flee the police.

Officers searched his car and his residence in Pieta. A bag was found in the engine room of the lift on the roof of the apartment where Stewart lived. It contained three blocks of suspected drugs, wrapped in plastic.

Another block suspected to be cannabis resin was found in Stewart's apartment along with drug-related items like weighing scales, spoons and plastic bags. In separate drawers in a bedroom, they found €1,700 and €1,150 in cash.

Stewart was later taken to police headquarters for questioning. He called his lawyers Franco Debono and Andreana Zammit and chose not to reply to questions.

The magistrate also heard court expert Godwin Sammut explain that he examined the drugs found by the police. These included three kilogrammes of cannabis, 800 grammes THC and 60 grammes cocaine.

When asked by Franco Debono if the National Laboratory of the University of Malta - where he worked – was accredited, Sammut explained that it was not, however the university was in the process of applying for accreditation.

He explained there were no EU or local legal requirements for the lab to be accredited when it came to examining drug content. Accreditation was needed when examining DNA and fingerprints, and this was due to data protection purposes.

Debono reserved the right to request the removal of any drug analysis carried out by any uncredited laboratory from the evidence presented in court in this case. He said the prosecution was duty-bound to produce the best evidence. There existed at least one laboratory that was accredited and carried out drug analysis.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Matthew Xuereb, Marion Camilleri, Amadeus Cachia, Andreana Zammi appeared for the accused. Police Inspectora Mark Anthony Mercieca, Alfredo Mangion and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa prosecuted along with Attorney General lawyer Francesca Spiteri.

The sitting is still in progress.