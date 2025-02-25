Police have made arrests in connection with the audacious theft of 200kg of cannabis resin from a container stored in an army facility at the Safi barracks.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said an unspecified number of people were in police custody in connection with the crime.

Some of the stolen cannabis resin was recovered, he added in comments to journalists following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Sources told Times of Malta that roughly six people were taken into police custody.

Byron Camilleri speaking to Daniel Ellul. Video: Jonathan Borg

The drugs were being held inside a sealed container at the Safi barracks at the request of the Court Services Agency and were part of a larger seizure of cannabis resin made at the Malta Freeport last June.

They were stolen overnight between Saturday and Sunday, with the theft only discovered following a patrol. Sources told Times of Malta that the thieves had cut through a fence to access the container.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi claimed that thieves loaded sacks with the drugs and got away in a Skoda car from a back lane. Police did not comment on those claims.

The theft, revealed on Sunday, rocked the government and Armed Forces of Malta and caused a storm in parliament. AFM commander Clinton O'Neill was suspended, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri offered his resignation, and the Opposition demanded an urgent debate in a stormy sitting of the House.

On Tuesday afternoon, the cabinet of ministers issued a joint statement saying it had full faith in Camilleri and backed the prime minister's decision not to accept his resignation.

The theft is also the subject of an inquiry by Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici while the prime minister is set to announce the terms of reference of an inquiry by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia about shortcomings which may have contributed to the heist.