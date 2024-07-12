The average temperature recorded in June exceeded the climatic norm by 1.6°C, with the temperature peaking at 35.8°C during the second heatwave of the year.

On Friday, the Met Office at the Malta International Airport said that in following the trend set by the previous months, June welcomed summer with warm and dry weather.

Despite June 3 being the wettest day of the month, with most of the 3.8mm of rain measured throughout the month falling on this day, the rest of the month remained very dry.

Last month's average temperature of 25.8°C exceeded the climatic norm by 1.6°C. The highest temperature was recorded on June 21, as the second heatwave of the year drove the mercury upwards to peak at 35.8°C.

However, the record for the highest temperature recorded in June remains that of June 2021, when temperatures soared to 41.5°C.

The sea surface temperature also exceeded the climatic norm by 1.7°C, registering an average temperature of 23.7°C.

Despite being warmer, June 2024 was also duller than usual, as the Met office recorded 312.1 hours of sunshine, falling almost 22 hours short of the climatic norm.

The brightest day was June 8, when the sun shone for 13.5 hours, while the dullest day was June 12, when less than three hours of sunshine were recorded.