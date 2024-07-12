A woman and a man were on Friday remanded in custody over thefts from several shops, weeks after being granted bail over a theft in Sliema where they beat up a shop attendant.

Valentina Schembri, 25, and Ans Ghodban, 28, both from Sliema, were charged with aggravated theft in front of Magistrate Elaine Rizzo following their arrest on Thursday.

Inspector Darryl Farr told court the St Julian’s police station received numerous reports regarding the duo over the past weeks, with the latest filed on Wednesday.

Investigations showed that Schembri and Ghodban had carried out several thefts in Sliema and St Julian’s between June 5 and July 10.

They allegedly stole from a Sliema stationary on June 5. On June 11 they allegedly stole eight sunglasses from a shop at Tigne Point, Sliema.

They allegedly stole another two sunglasses on June 22 from a shop in the BayStreet outlet in St Julian’s.

On the same day, the police received reports that the duo also stole another pair of sunglasses from another shopping outlet in the locality - Mercury Towers.

On June 28, the duo were reported for allegedly stealing two pairs of sunglasses at a shop in BayStreet.

Separately, Schembri was accused of breaking into an apartment in Sliema on June 28, where she stole a television and an electric kettle. She also damaged the property.

She was also accused of stealing three pairs of sunglasses from The Point on July 10.

Court was told Ghodban was also being charged with breaching two bail conditions while Schembri was on probation.

In April, Schembri and Ghodban had been charged with stealing from a Sliema shop and then beating the shop attendant who chased them.

Legal aid lawyer for the defence Julia Micallef Stafrace made a request for bail for the duo.

The request was strongly objected to by prosecutor Giuliana Magro Conti, who said the duo had refractory behaviour and despite being on bail and probation, they did not learn from their mistakes.

The court agreed with Magro Conti and rejected bail.