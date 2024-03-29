Everton manager Sean Dyche is hoping the latest profit and sustainability charge levelled against the Premier League club “comes to nothing”.

The Toffees, who have already been docked six points this season, are facing further punishment over a second alleged breach of the English top flight’s financial regulations.

A hearing took place earlier this week and a verdict is expected before April 8.

“They’ve shared the information that was asked of them,” Dyche told a pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of Everton’s league fixture away to Bournemouth this weekend.

“It’s too early to get a feel of it and we’re just waiting, really, like we did last time. I’m sure everyone’s hoping that it’s fast-tracked slightly, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

