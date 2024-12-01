The Eden Leisure Foundation raised close to €40,000 for Inspire Foundation’s Pathfinder Project during its inaugural Stardust Gala, held at the InterContinental Arena, in St Julian’s, on October 26.

The Inspire project provides essential services for individuals and families facing neurodevelopmental challenges. The event’s contribution directly aids the refurbishment of a dedicated space for the Pathfinder service, set to cost €35,000, creating a welcoming environment for assessments, guidance and support.

Additional funds raised will contribute to ancillary facilities to complement the service.

The gala featured a lavish meal, an auction of paintings by prominent local artists, games and raffle prizes, including luxury stays at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand and InterContinental Lyon, fine jewellery and more. Guests were entertained throughout the evening by a four-piece band followed by a DJ set.

Kate De Cesare, Eden Leisure Foundation’s chairperson, said: “With the foundation, we’ve taken a significant step further, formalising the Eden Leisure Group’s commitment to creating a lasting legacy and making an ongoing contribution to charitable causes and philanthropy. We’re so grateful to the generous contributions of our sponsors, and to the companies and individuals who supported the event with their attendance and participation”.

Plans for future events are already under way, promising continued support to the environment, community and Maltese heritage.