A selection of books and journals published by the Sancti Lazari Ordinis Academia Internationalis (International Academy of the Order of Saint Lazarus) were recently donated to the University of Malta. This collection covers various historic aspects of the Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem.

The academy is based in Malta and is a registered NGO. Since it was officially set up in 2017, the academy organised five international conferences.

The objectives of the academy include the promotion of historical knowledge related to the Order of Saint Lazarus, which origins go beyond the 11th century.

Historical research of the academy relates to the Order, its hierarchy, traditions, laws and ancient history, as well as its relations with other chivalric orders and Christian churches.

The collection of books and journals, which will be housed at the Faculty of Arts Library, was presented by the academy director Charles Savona-Ventura to University rector Alfred Vella.

Also present were academy board members Ray Gatt (treasurer), Horatio Vella (grand archivist) and Carmel Bonello (secretary and PR), as well as the dean of the Faculty of Arts, Dominic Fenech, and the director of library services, Kevin Ellul.

The academy has so far published six annual journals in English called Acta Historiae Sancti Lazari Ordinis. These consist of proceedings of the international conferences it has held in Malta (2015, 2019, 2024), Palermo (2017) and Gotha in Germany (2023).

Its website, which includes unique historical information, is available at www.lazarus-academy.com. Volume 7 will soon be published.

More information may be obtained via e-mail at s.lazari.ordinis.academia@gmail.com, or the academy website.