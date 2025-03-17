Eden Leisure Group is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Report, highlighting the company’s dedication to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and social awareness.

Throughout the past year, Eden Leisure Group has actively collaborated with approximately 25 community-focused organizations, including Dar Il-Providenza, Inspire, Millennium Chapel, and many more. These partnerships have allowed the company to contribute to meaningful projects that support individuals and families in need, further strengthening its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

The report also details Eden Leisure Group’s commitment to cultural and heritage preservation. The company has supported key institutions such as Heritage Malta and Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, ensuring the protection and promotion of Malta’s rich history for future generations.

In addition to its community and heritage initiatives, Eden Leisure Group has taken significant measures to support environmental conservation and animal welfare. By implementing sustainable practices and supporting various ecological initiatives, the company continues to advocate for a greener, more responsible future.

Raising awareness remains a cornerstone of Eden Leisure Group’s CSR efforts. In 2024, the company launched and supported multiple awareness campaigns on topics such as autism awareness, health awareness, and various other important causes. These initiatives aim to educate and engage while fostering a more inclusive and informed society.

In the interest of transparency, the CSR Impact Report concludes with a financial overview of the cash donations and contributions made by Eden Leisure Group, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to giving back.

Notably, in 2024 the Eden Leisure Group formed its own philanthropic organisation, the Eden Leisure Foundation, put in place to add structure and longevity to the group. The Eden Leisure Group, through the foundation, remains dedicated to making a positive difference in the community and looks forward to furthering its impact in the years to come. The full CSR Impact Report is available for review, providing insight into the company’s efforts to create lasting change.

The full report is available here.