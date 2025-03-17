THEATRE

The Coarse Acting Show

After its run at the Salesian Theatre, MADC is producing Michael Green’s The Coarse Acting Show at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from March 21 to 23.

The show, directed by Stephen Oliver, features six short plays from various genres in which, hilariously, everything that can go wrong in a production does so. In all, cues are missed, effects fail and props are lost and confusion reigns, but the coarse actors struggle on.

These plays are: Streuth, the classic murder mystery; A Collier’s Tuesday Tea, a gritty Northern drama, complete with dodgy accents; All’s Well That Ends As You Like It, the very worst in Shakespearean performance; The Cherry Sisters, deliciously Chekovian; Last Call For Breakfast, one of those overly pretentious Arthaudian/Beckett style pieces; and finally, Julius and Cleopatra, complete with chariot race.

The cast features Alan Paris, Andrea Pace, Brendon Thearle, Craig Abela, Edward Caruana Galizia, Edward Thorpe, Francesca Briffa, Franco Sciberras, Jacob Falzon, Kate De Cesare, Leah Grech, Kim Dalli, Richard Godden and Shaun Rizzo.

Tickets for the show, certified 10+, from teatrumanoel.mt.

Fiddler on the Roof

The classic musical, based on a screenplay by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, is being staged at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on March 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The story, directed by Christopher Gatt, revolves around Tevye (Mark Tonna), a poor philosophical milkman in the fictional village of Anatevka in tsarist Russia, his sharp-witted and loving wife Golde (Pia Zammit), and their five daughters, three of whom are old enough to marry.

Fiddler on the Roof features musical direction by George Apap and choreography by Francesco Nicodeme.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Cast members of Fiddler on the Roof.

Shout

TOI TOI is presenting a Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre production of Shout by Alexis Zegerman on March 22 and 23 at 6pm.

Directed by Petra Sant, Shout centres on Dana Alford, a girl who has selective mutism: she is physically capable of speech, but a social anxiety disorder prevents her from doing so.It is certified 14+.

For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Shrek the Musical Jr

Hoi Polloi Academy is staging Shrek the Musical Jr at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, on March 22 at 7.30pm and on the 23rd at 3pm.

The family-friendly musical comedy is a celebration of courage, kindness and finding one’s own place in the world. It follows Shrek, a misunderstood ogre who embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon to reclaim his beloved swamp. Along the way, he learns that true strength comes from opening his heart to friendship and love.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek the Musical Jr is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and William Steig’s beloved book. This adaptation is created by iTheatrics.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The cast of Shrek the Musical. Photo: Facebook/Hoi Polloi

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Chamberfest

Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s series of intimate concerts continues with the Janascharco Trio at the theatre’s Green Room in Valletta, on March 17 at 7.30pm.

The Janascharco Trio was founded in 1996 by Natascha Chircop (flute), Tatjana Chircop (violin) and Marco Rivoltini (piano), three prolific and versatile performers who have, since then, further established themselves not only as individual performers but also as an ensemble.

During the concert, the trio will explore 20th-century works by Mel Bonis, Ethel Smyth, Philippe Gaubert, Bohuslav Martinů and Joseph Vella, written for this relatively unusual combination.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The Janascharco Trio. Photo: Facebook

Melodies of the Silver Screen

Violinist Odile Micallef and pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will present some of the most beloved and evocative melodies from film and musical theatre at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Tuesday, March 18 at 12.30pm.

Among others, they will perform Where Do I Begin from Love Story, Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Lara’s Theme from Doctor Zhivago, Skyfall from the James Bond movie, Gabriel’s Oboe from The Mission, and A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

The recital forms part of a series of lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10.

One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccobookings@gmail.com or baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952.

Bruckner’s Ninth

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is performing Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, on March 21 at 8pm.

“To the beloved God” is the dedication that Bruckner inscribed on the score of his Symphony No. 9 in D minor. He intended this symphony, which remained unfinished at the time of his death in 1896, as his final and most profound musical offering to God. It conveys a deep sense of spirituality and contemplation, especially in its adagio movement, embodying Bruckner’s religious beliefs and his lifelong quest for divine connection through music.

MPO principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan will lead the orchestra in this majestic work, which despite its incomplete fourth movement, is considered a masterpiece of the symphonic repertoire.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

SPMO Musical Moods

The St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra is presenting a guitar and clarinet recital featuring Evan Plumpton (guitar) and Noel Beck (clarinet) at the Girolamo Cassar Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on March 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

FILM

LUX Audience Award

The LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament, promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.

The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages and free screenings are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries, including Malta.

In collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, these films are being shown in Malta and Gozo this month and in April.

The screenings in Malta start on March 18, with Intercepted by Oksana Karpovych.

Those who rate the films by April may win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament to attend the LUX Award Ceremony and meet directors and film crews of the nominees.

For show times, tickets and more information, visit the websites of The Citadel Cinema and Spazju Kreattiv.

Ciao Ciao − Premiere night

A new satirical film in Maltese and English premieres at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s on March 19 at 8.30pm.

The film, directed by Keith A. Tedesco, follows two couples in their early 40s who have not met for over a decide and decide to meet for a reunion dinner, only to find their perspectives and attitudes have changed.

As the evening unfolds, polite smiles and social graces crumble, giving way to raw, unfiltered chaos, and the final goodbyes stretch on until sunrise.

The screening, certified 15, will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew. Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.

The film's poster The film's poster

Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert

On March 19, the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is screening Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, which captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer’s most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King and much more.

Decades of cinematic masterpieces are brought to life by his band and a world-class orchestra at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena and beyond.

Featuring conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the film offers viewers a rare glimpse into Zimmer’s creative process, exploring the drive to create and stories behind his closest collaborations.

Jerry Bruckheimer serves as executive producer, while Emmy-winning and multi Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale is the film’s director.

The screening starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.