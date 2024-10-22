Rule of law may be a founding value of the European Union but that means very little if Brussels keeps making noises about it but takes very little effective action to ensure it prevails in practice.

Maltese MEP David Casa spoke for many when he told the commissioner-designate for democracy, justice and the rule of law the European Commission must get serious about the rule of law in Malta.

A former chief justice has long warned about the danger of the rule of delinquents replacing the rule of law in this tiny island.

Moviment Graffitti recently spoke of the rise of the rule of developers as the rule of law and the people’s basic rights collapse. We are now faced with the rule of the greedy, the rule of shameless politicians, the rule of submissive public officers, the rule of impotent institutions...

It is against this background that Casa urged the new commissioner to demonstrate “a readiness to act in view of the severity of the rule of law crisis” and to commit to concrete action to address the urgent concerns of so many citizens across Malta and the European Union.

What is the point of defining the rule of law as “the glue to our democracies and a safeguard of our rights”, as the outgoing commission vice president for values and transparency did, when it is widely acknowledged the EU faces serious challenges when it comes to the rule of law?

The EU institutions project themselves as playing a leading part in upholding the rule of law and says their ability to address challenges is “greatly improved”.

In a 2024 report, the EU noted it is “better equipped to face rule of law challenges”. Is it? The EU may have the necessary tools to deal with rule of law and good governance issues but what really matters is whether it is able and willing to make use of them.

For example, by ensuring that financial resources are only allocated to member states adhering to judicial independence, media freedom, and democratic principles, the EU can leverage its economic power to incentivise compliance.

The EU could expand the powers of the European Court of Justice by streamlining processes that allow it to intervene in rule-of-law cases quicker and with broader authority.

The peoples of many countries, we must constantly bear in mind, were not only attracted to the EU in search of a strong economy and better standards of living. They also sought political stability, rule of law and good governance. However, the widespread disillusion among many EU citizens is palpable and has been for some time now. Ask the citizens of countries like Hungary and Poland.

So much lip service is paid to the values the founding fathers promoted but both the European Council and the Commission continuously fail to walk the talk.

As the situation is allowed to deteriorate, the people’s answer is to either vote by their feet or sadly, opt for populist politicians. It is a pity because, being the only institution within the EU structures to be directly chosen by citizens, the European Parliament can be the most effective avenue to knock sense in EU leaders.

The stand taken by the Maltese MEP in his meeting with the European rule of law commissioner-designate is a case in point. This sort of pressure is a must and needs to be maintained.

Together, the people and MEPs can ensure that.