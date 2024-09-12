Death can be expensive and traumatic. When a loved one passes, many face emotional and financial tolls.

Traditional burials have fast turnaround times that often do not allow families enough time to plan or grieve accordingly.

Still, the funeral industry is evolving. Cremation is gaining popularity in most countries as families can delay services and avoid unnecessary pressure to honour the bereaved immediately. For too long, the death-care industry in Malta has been virtually ignored by policymakers, mainly because of the religious taboo about cremation. When the Vatican loosened the rule on cremation in the 1960s, many practising Catholics wanted to have the option to cremate their deceased family members.

People may soon have a viable option to either bury or cremate their deceased relatives. The government has defined a long-awaited policy for the development of standalone crematoria, paving the way for Maltese families to have a viable cremation option. This is a step in the right direction, bringing the death-care industry in line with modern practices in most Western countries.

Although the local funeral industry is highly fragmented, pricing is increasingly influential in people’s decision to opt for a burial or cremation.

The current cost of cremation in Sicily is practically double that of burial due to the costs of transport and other logistic issues.

Yet, in most countries, cremation costs less than burial. Moreover, in some countries, families have the option of direct cremation, meaning the body is taken directly to the crematorium and the ashes returned to the family without a service. The other option is cremation with a service which includes cremation and a memorial service, similar to the traditional funeral.

So, cremation offers a level of flexibility in timeline, price-consciousness and dignity that align with the values of an increasing number of Maltese as our society becomes more secular.

Cremation appeals to every generation’s modern preferences and needs, from baby boomers to millennials. Besides cost considerations, cremation is considered more eco-friendly than burials because it has a smaller carbon footprint, no plot of land is needed and requires fewer overall resources.

With the once-taboo end-of-life choice now made easier, younger generations are breaking from traditions as cremation allows them the freedom to celebrate the deceased’s life in more personal ways.

So far, one question that has not been answered is whether the country will have just one or more crematoria. The economics of cremation dictates that for a crematorium to be viable economically, it must have a minimum turnover to recover its costs and earn a profit for investors. It is still not clear whether the current death rates and the estimated take-up of cremation options by families will justify more than one crematorium operating viably.

One can only hope that the pros and cons of having one or more crematoria are scrutinised by the authorities to ensure that the recently bereaved families are not short-changed by operators in the funeral industry.

More families, regardless of socio-economic standing, age or demographics, are likely to choose cremation when these services become more viable. The funeral services industry may need to consolidate to ensure that the families of the recently bereaved are given the best service at a time that is always distressful.

Funeral services are known to serve multiple functions for the families and friends of bereaved persons. The funeral industry must ensure that those in mourning have a positive experience while engaging in funeral activities and adjusting to bereavement, whether they opt for burial or cremation.