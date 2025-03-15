For many years, we have been hearing how one of the keys to achieving gender equality lies in tackling gendered stereotypes – to encourage men and women to be equally involved at work, and at home.

Women’s organisations have long been talking about the need to implement policies and laws that would steer people towards that goal – by, for example, tackling the massive gap between the current 18-week maternity leave versus the 10-day paternity leave.

Why? Because this law-dictated gap feeds the stereotype: that women should spend more time with children. Data has shown us that this is not just a stereotype – it is a reality that sticks beyond the 10 days or 18 weeks.

A recent study commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality showed that, while just under 47% of women said they performed most of the childcare duties, just 1% of men reported taking on the primary role.

The Malta Women’s Lobby recently spelt out the massive repercussions this is having. This weight that women are expected to carry is contributing to the dropping fertility rate in Malta. Bottom line is that women are struggling to balance work and family.

Which is why the women’s lobby called for more effort to address work-life balance and blamed the government’s inaction for the current reality.

On the bright side, recent figures offer a glimmer of hope. Data suggests that policy can have the power to make a difference – and a positive change can already be seen, albeit very small.

In 2022, the government made changes to parental leave entitlements and we are starting to see the ripples of that decision. That year, paternity leave for fathers was increased from one day to 10 days.

Now, data is showing that, since 2022, more dads have been taking paternity leave.

The number of fathers taking paternity leave in the private sector spiked over one year – increasing from 429 dads in 2023 to 679 last year.

The public sector also witnessed an increase from 75 dads taking paternity leave in 2016, to 178 in 2023 – with an increase from 122 dads in 2022.

When it came to the number of mothers taking maternity leave, the numbers fluctuated over the years.

This is good news because it suggests that policies can drive change. But a lot still needs to be done.

Times of Malta recently reported how data for the public sector showed that 87 fathers and 4,458 mothers took parental leave between 2014 and 2023. But there were no significant changes over the recent years – mothers still far outnumbered fathers when it came to parental leave.

After the maternity and paternity leave period, both parents are entitled to four months of parental leave that can be taken until the child turns eight.

The question now is: Why? Is it because of societal expectations? Is it a matter of salaries?

Under the current system, two months of parental leave are paid at sick pay level while the rest are unpaid. The daily sick pay levels were €23.03 (married) or €14.92 (single) in 2023.

This was a topic explored in the NCPE study that recommended that parental leave should be extended to six months on full pay and offered on a ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ basis to encourage both parents to take advantage of this leave.

It noted that having well-paid parental leave is fundamental to reduce the caring gaps between the parents.

Could this be the next push needed to move towards improved gender equality?