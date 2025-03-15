I still remember the conversation I had with an elderly fisherman in Xlendi a few months ago. He had spent his entire life out at sea, witnessing Gozo’s transformation over the years. “Gozo always changes,” he told me, “but we must make sure it changes for the better.”

His words capture exactly what leadership is about – ensuring that the change we bring leaves Gozo stronger, not weaker. That it preserves what makes this island special while creating new opportunities for the people who call it home.

Gozo is more than just a place; it is a way of life. It is the balance between progress and tradition, between economic growth and environmental protection, between ambition and identity. And, right now, we are at a moment where we need to make a choice. Do we allow Gozo to drift, shaped only by short-term decisions and uncontrolled development? Or do we take charge, with a clear and bold vision that ensures Gozo thrives for generations to come?

The government loves to speak about its commitment to Gozo. We have heard the promises, we have seen the press releases but when it comes to real, tangible progress, Gozo is still waiting. Take tourism, the backbone of our island’s economy. It should be thriving, yet, 85 per cent of Gozo’s tourism operators believe that the island’s offering is falling short of expectations.

These are not just opinions; they are lived experiences from those who dedicate their time and energy to making Gozo a destination worth visiting. The National Statistics Office has confirmed that, while national tourism figures are rising, the average length of stay for tourists in Gozo has decreased to just 2.7 nights. Visitors are coming but they are not staying.

The government claims to want to position Gozo as a unique Mediterranean destination, yet, its marketing and investment decisions continue to treat the island as an afterthought.

Tourists and locals alike are greeted with an outdated, inefficient ferry system that does not reflect the needs of a modern economy. Anyone who has ever travelled between Malta and Gozo knows the frustration, the endless queues at Ċirkewwa, the delays, the lack of proper planning and the sheer inefficiency of it all. The government’s response? Leasing the MV Nicolaus, an outdated vessel that barely meets modern accessibility standards.

Meanwhile, plans to expand the Mġarr terminal have been shelved, even though we know that connectivity is one of the most important factors in encouraging both tourism and investment. Domestic tourism to Gozo has surged by 23.1 per cent in the last year alone, yet, we continue to rely on an infrastructure that belongs to the past, not the future.

We should be investing in a long-term, sustainable connectivity strategy, not patching up old problems with short-term solutions. Other European regions, like the Azores, in Portugal, have invested in ferry fleets that are not just larger but also greener and more efficient, reducing congestion while lowering emissions. Why can’t we do the same? Why is Gozo always forced to make do with second-best?

Gozo deserves better, and better means thinking beyond just tourism and connectivity. We need to look at the bigger picture. Our young people are still leaving Gozo because they do not see a future here. The job opportunities that exist are often limited to construction, retail or seasonal tourism work. And, yet, we have the potential to be so much more.

We should be actively positioning Gozo as a centre for digital innovation, with incentives for remote workers and tech start-ups. Other European islands have done it; El Hierro, in Spain has become a leader in renewable energy, while Estonia’s e-Residency programme has turned a small country into a global digital hub. We do not need to reinvent the wheel; we just need the right leadership to steer us in the right direction.

The same goes for energy security. Every summer, Gozitans experience power cuts that disrupt businesses, damage stock and make daily life unbearable. This is not a luxury issue, this is about basic infrastructure. The government has had years to address this problem, yet, we are still facing the same recurring outages. If other European regions can invest in reliable, renewable energy sources, why can’t we? Gozo should be leading the way in sustainability, not trailing behind, waiting for crisis after crisis.

This is why I say that Gozo needs leadership, not lip service. We cannot afford to keep making the same mistakes, repeating the same empty promises and hoping for different results. Gozo must be a leader, not a follower. We need a government that is proactive, not reactive. A government that treats Gozo not as an extension of Malta but as a distinct region with its own strengths, its own challenges and its own potential.

The fisherman in Xlendi was right, Gozo will always change. But the kind of change we create is up to us. We have a duty to protect what makes this island special while building a future where every Gozitan, young and old, can thrive.

That is the Gozo I believe in. That is the Gozo I will fight for.

Alex Borg

Alex Borg is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on Gozo.