We often see images shared on social media showing how cities that once struggled with congestion and pollution have undergone remarkable transformations through pedestrianisation.

For example, Madrid implemented an ambitious plan to reduce car traffic in central areas, turning spaces previously dominated by vehicles into bustling, people-friendly zones. The initiative led to cleaner air and boosted local businesses.

In 2017, Ghent introduced a circulation plan that restricted cars in key areas. Air pollution levels fell by 20% in just one year, cycling increased by 60%, and pedestrian traffic surged. Shops reported higher footfall.

There is no reason why such success stories cannot inspire Malta, as the government finally embarks on its own pedestrian-friendly Vjal Kulħadd initiative.

Fourteen streets and squares have been earmarked to be transformed into greener, more pedestrian- and cycle-friendly spaces as part of the €10 million initiative, set to be completed by 2026.

Encouragingly, around 40 councils have already applied for funding to make public spaces safer and more accessible.

While the initiative has drawn hope, it has also attracted a good dose of scepticism – and that is not just because of the lack of details in the artists’ impressions.

Malta has a long history of prioritising short-term financial gain over the long-term benefits of green spaces. The government promised several pedestrianisation projects and the creation of urban green areas, but many stalled due to bureaucracy, residents’ protests and logistical issues.

Project Green came with a whopping €700 million budget to bring recreational green spaces closer to residents. However, several flagship projects remain stuck in planning and procurement delays or have been shelved.

The public has grown weary of grand announcements that fail to materialise into tangible improvements.

But, in reality, residents themselves often pose an obstacle to change. There is a paradox in Maltese attitudes where many people support open spaces in theory yet resist them when it requires changes to their daily habits, especially when it impacts car use. Any attempt to limit car access is often met with fierce opposition, as seen in previous pedestrianisation efforts in places like Mosta.

This mindset needs to change. Studies show that pedestrianised areas attract more foot traffic, with shops benefitting from increased customer engagement. Most importantly it means cleaner air.

The government must acknowledge that pedestrianisation alone is not enough.

A comprehensive strategy to reduce car dependency is essential. Alternative transport options, including reliable public transport and park-and-ride facilities must be implemented alongside pedestrianisation efforts.

Without a serious plan to curb traffic, the initiative risks becoming another fragmented attempt at urban improvement.

Despite the challenges, we remain hopeful that Vjal Kulħadd will succeed.

The words of Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul during the initiative’s launch resonated with many: “My generation was among the last to play outside; I want to see children playing in our squares and streets again.”

It is tragic that parents in Malta rightly feel there are hardly any outdoor spaces safe enough for their children.

So, if the government genuinely wants to improve quality of life it needs to invest time and money.

It also means pushing forward despite the anticipated objections, addressing public concerns with transparency, and ensuring projects are not stalled by bureaucratic inefficiencies.

And then the initiative must come with a comprehensive PR strategy on the benefits of pedestrianisation.

Millions were wasted on selling the impossible dream of an underground metro system just before the 2022 general election. Let’s just hope we’re not about to be served the same old pipe dream.