Fourteen streets and squares will be transformed into greener, more pedestrian-friendly, and cycle-friendly spaces, as part of the government's Vjal Kulħadd (Everyone’s Boulevard) initiative.

This is a €10 million fund that plans on completing works in these 14 locations by 2026. Some of the works will be completed this year.

Launched in September, the Vjal Kulħadd initiative enables local councils to apply for projects to make village squares and residential streets safer and more pedestrianised.

The images disseminated to the media show more green areas at the expense of cars.

Around 40 local councils have applied for works in their localities.

See the proposals to improve your locality:

Triq Emvim Cremona and Xatt iċ-Ċangura, Floriana. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq Hompesch, Fgura. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Pjazzetta in Triq Anġlu Gatt, Mosta. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq Oscar Żammit, Msida. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Misraħ Is-Saqqaja, Rabat. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Misraħ il-Knisja, Safi. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq John Adye, Naxxar. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Misraħ Ħal Kirkop, Kirkop. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi, Siġġiewi. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq Santa Marija, Żurrieq. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Pjazza Tumas Dingli, Attard. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq San Tumas, Tarxien. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Triq Selmun, Mellieħa. Photo: Infrastructure Malta