Fourteen streets and squares will be transformed into greener, more pedestrian-friendly, and cycle-friendly spaces, as part of the government's Vjal Kulħadd (Everyone’s Boulevard) initiative.
This is a €10 million fund that plans on completing works in these 14 locations by 2026. Some of the works will be completed this year.
Launched in September, the Vjal Kulħadd initiative enables local councils to apply for projects to make village squares and residential streets safer and more pedestrianised.
The images disseminated to the media show more green areas at the expense of cars.
Around 40 local councils have applied for works in their localities.
See the proposals to improve your locality:
Triq Emvim Cremona and Xatt iċ-Ċangura, Floriana. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq Hompesch, Fgura. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Pjazzetta in Triq Anġlu Gatt, Mosta. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq Oscar Żammit, Msida. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Misraħ Is-Saqqaja, Rabat. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Misraħ il-Knisja, Safi. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq John Adye, Naxxar. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Misraħ Ħal Kirkop, Kirkop. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi, Siġġiewi. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq Santa Marija, Żurrieq. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Pjazza Tumas Dingli, Attard. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq San Tumas, Tarxien. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq Selmun, Mellieħa. Photo: Infrastructure Malta
Triq il-Poetra Nazzjonali, Żebbuġ. Photo: Infrastructure Malta