Uneven pavements and stairs, excessive restaurant tables and chairs, crumpled carpets, poor lighting... These are among the potential traps awaiting the vulnerabe, especially the elderly, which could impede them from continuing to lead an independent life.

A recent study published in the Malta Medical Journal showed that the incidence of hip fractures in Malta in people aged 70 and over is 7.29 per 1,000 people per year in women and 4.66 per 1,000 people per year in men.

The study showed that most elderly people – 75% – who suffer a hip fracture have an accident while living at home. Out of those who fell at home, 18% ended up moving to a care home within six months of their fall.

A fall that leads to a hip fracture is normally the beginning of the deterioration of the elderly person’s quality of life and a large change for their family. For some, the fracture led to worse. Within a year of the fracture, 22% died.

Of course, there are various factors that lead to this. These are frail patients with multiple issues and other health problems.

As one surgeon put it, “the hip fracture is the last straw in a failing body”.

But research has suggested that there might be ways to prevent some of these cases.

The study also showed that over a quarter of the hip-fracture patients had contact with the hospital emergency department, or were discharged after a hospital admission, within the 90 days before the fracture.

This means that some patients at risk of hip-fracture-causing falls can be identified.

These are the patients who should be screened and followed up by fall prevention clinics.

The government should consider funding and providing grants for fall prevention programmes, research, and community initiatives aimed at reducing fall risks.

All of us have a duty to care for the elderly. It could be something as simple as making them aware of potential obstructions and avoid walking in the dark.

This awareness could keep them safer in their own homes. But they must also be – and feel – safe when they step outside.

The dire need to repair Malta’s pavements was flagged in a report, compiled by the Faculty for Social Well-being, that laid out recommendations to address loneliness – that is impacting more than half the population.

Uneven pavements may seem like nothing to the young and fit – but to the elderly, they are a potential hip fracture, or worse a death sentence. The choice should not be isolation versus a potential fall.

Fixing our pavements should, therefore, be an urgent priority for the government, which, in consultation with local councils should draw up a nation-wide plan identifying which pavements are in urgent need of repair.

While the institutionalised prostitution of public spaces is clear to all, it is sad to see elderly people with mobility problems trying to make their way through pathways. It shouldn’t be this way.

Operating procedures have improved and waiting times for hip fractures have reduced and this is a good thing. But prevention is certainly better than cure, especially where it concerns the frail and elderly, who have a good chance of never fully recovering.

After a full life, these people over 70 should not have to move into a care home or have their life cut shorter because of a fall that could be preventable.