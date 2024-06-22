Extraterrestrials

I agree with Andrew Izzo Clark that it’s about time we “talk about UFOs” (unidentified flying objects). Such a discussion is long overdue.

I suggest we keep an open mind and acknowledge the existence of extraterrestrials.

Izzo Clark quotes retired US Army colonel Karl Nell as saying during the annual SALT conference on May 21 this year: “Non-human intelligence exists. Non-human intelligence has been interacting with humanity. This interaction is not new and has been ongoing and there are unelected people in the US government aware of that.”

US Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet corroborated Nell’s statement: “My colleague, Karl Nell, said with 100 per cent certainty that the world is being visited by higher level, non-human intelligence (NHI). I know he is correct with complete certainty.”

In a lecture on UFO disclosure, delivered at the University of Toronto on September 25, 2005, the late Paul Hellyer, former Canadian minister of defence, said: “The number of sightings in the 1980s and 1990s led me to conclude that probably there were other intelligent people elsewhere in the galaxy and that it was presumptuous of us earthlings to assume that we were the centre and leading edge of the intellectual universe... The time has come to lift the veil of secrecy and let the truth emerge...”

According to Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief: “The unidentified flying objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet.”

Neither was Christendom in the 16th century ready yet for Copernicus’ heliocentric theory. Yet, he went ahead and published it in his epoch-making On the Revolution of the Celestial Orbs (1543).The Copernican astronomy showed that the earth – and, therefore, humanity – is not the centre of the universe. In an interview on RT (Russia Today) in 2015, Hellyer declared that “UFOs are as real as the airplanes that fly over your head and have been visiting this planet for thousands of years”.

He went on to say that he had “the dubious distinction of being the first person of cabinet rank in the G8 group of countries who have ever said categorically – without reservation – that UFOs are real and you have to accept them as real”.

Izzo Clark quotes Arthur Schopenhauer: “All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed, second, it is violently opposed, and third, it is widely accepted as self-evident.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s