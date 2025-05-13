In an ideal world, mobile phones would only be used to contact someone when necessary, and socialising would happen face-to-face.

But we do not live in that ideal world.

Today, mobile phones – and the social media they encase – have become the epicentre of the social lives of many of us.

There is no break, no safe space, no time away from the digital world. The pressure to be always online, updated and engaged is relentless.

For young people, the need to fit in and stay connected draws them even deeper into the world of social media – and the risks it brings: short attention spans, harmful content, addictive use and cyberbullying, to name a few.

In response, a group of parents at San Anton School launched a bold initiative: no smartphones before age 15, and no access to social media before age 16. The aim is not to oppose technology or screen time in general but to fight the endless scrolling and social media addiction that has taken hold of today’s youth. It is clear that the enemy here is not the phone but the fact that the device acts as a 24-hour portal into the social media world.

The initiative, that is open to people beyond San Anton, includes a pledge that parents are encouraged to sign, agreeing to delay their child’s access to smartphones and social media. So far, over 1,000 parents have signed up. Ideally, many more would join, especially the parents of Malta’s 25,000+ primary school children.

So, what’s holding parents back?

While most parents agree with the idea in principle, many may hesitate to formally commit. Some parents – such as those who are separated or travel regularly – may need their children to have a mobile phone.

But one of the main causes for hesitation could be the worry that, by restricting their child’s phone or social media access, they may cut them off socially, especially at an age where communication between friends increasingly bypasses parents.

This hesitation – the lack of pledges – is an obstacle. Because the true strength of the initiative lies in solidarity. Signing your name is a commitment not just to your own child but to others too.

If all parents pull the same rope, the peer pressure disappears. It becomes easier to say ‘no’ when everyone is saying it together.

San Anton has expressed interest in taking this to the national level, urging lawmakers to introduce legislation enforcing a minimum legal age for social media access. This idea is not unprecedented. Countries like Australia and Norway have already introduced similar restrictions. And, just a few months ago, Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, WHO Europe’s director for Country Health Policies and Systems, called for a national debate on limiting children’s access to social media in Malta.

She was speaking after a 2023 study revealed that Maltese teens ranked second-highest out of 44 countries for addiction-like social media use. Girls were especially at risk, with signs of excessive and compulsive use evident among 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds.

Teachers across Malta are reporting rising levels of distraction and emotional distress among students.

By removing smartphones from the school setting, educators can foster a more focused, respectful, and inclusive atmosphere where students can concentrate on learning and build real-life communication skills.

The pressure to conform to unrealistic online standards is contributing to anxiety, low self-esteem, and even bullying. A bold step is needed that goes beyond the initiative of a single school. Society at large now needs to start discussing this important topic.