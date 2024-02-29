For decades, political parties have promised a war against bureaucracy, which many confirm is an endemic problem in public administration. From the business community to ordinary people, getting a public administration decision that affects their lives or activities is often a frustrating experience that could easily be avoided with some common sense.

Over the years, several quangos have been created, presumably to focus on specific policy and administrative issues essential to keeping the wheels of public administration well-oiled. Almost invariably, however, these quangos now act as silos of power and authority without any practical cooperation to ensure that ordinary people’s lives are not made unnecessarily difficult.

Instead of streamlining operations, the government persists in creating entities which appear to be overlapping others. It is no wonder that people think these organisations are simply being created to provide more top jobs to the party boys and girls, without acknowledging that there is someone doing that job in the first place.

Case in point: the upcoming Holy Week religious celebrations have again raised the prospect of chaotic street management in Valletta and other towns and villages where street catering facilities are permitted.

Last year, volunteers participating in the Holy Week processions had to wade through and avoid tables and chairs across the streets. At the same time, loud music disrupted the Maundy Thursday traditions as entertainment venues continued their regular business activities.

The police have admitted they cannot do much to prevent this blatant abuse of ordinary people’s right to the peaceful participation in and enjoyment of religious celebrations. Apparently, the police cannot act because the Lands Authority alone can define what those encroaching on public streets are permitted to do when a public religious activity is being held.

This authority seems oblivious to its obligation to make the organisation of traditional religious activities stress-free for those involved in participating or organising them.

The silo mentality in the different entities that are responsible for public administration must be addressed with urgency. One government entity passing the buck to another entity is a glaring example of public administrators’ failure to protect the interests of ordinary people who pay their taxes.

It is also evidence of a failure of the political leadership of government ministers, who often seem more interested in promoting clientelism for partisan expediency than enforcing sound public administration standards.

From reporting relatively minor problems like the proliferation of uncollected garbage to obtaining a passport, many citizens have to endure endless frustration due to the fact that they simply do not know who to resort to.

Local councils, for instance, have been reduced to public relations offices for the different ministries. The organisation of public activities in the streets of our towns and villages should be regulated by policies based on common sense that balance stakeholders’ diverse interests. The enforcement of these regulations should be left in the hands of local councillors, with the involvement of the police as and when necessary.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is one quango that is least effective in striking a balance between the interests of the local community and the millions of tourists attracted to the island.

There is no shortage of hype about promoting niche markets like religious tourism. Still, the MTA gauges its success primarily on the number of visitors and the licences granted to establishments. The residents of Valletta know well what the proliferation of entertaining establishments has done to their city’s reputation as a cultural capital. Pawlu Mizzi, a Valletta resident, is right when he argued that the capital risks the loss of its “soul”.

The country must no longer tolerate shambolic public administration failures.