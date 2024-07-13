New dangerous synthetic drugs are constantly flooding European markets. Malta is no exception.

We recently read how these drugs are not only making it into the Maltese market but some are allowed in without filters. Until recently, one type could even be delivered to people’s doorsteps.

Recently, the ecstasy-themed ‘MDMA gummies’ sweet was delisted from the delivery platform Wolt – but only after it was found to contain a dangerous synthetic hallucinogenic drug by researchers at the University of Malta.

The drug had made it into people’s homes. But, before that, it made it into Malta with no one thinking to stop and check a drug with a name that should have rung alarm bells.

The alarm was instead raised by the University of Malta’s forensic laboratory when it issued a warning: that the ‘MDMA gummies’ being sold through Wolt contained 2-FDCK, which health experts warned could lead to seizures, heart problems and even death.

The drug was not listed on the packaging and, when asked about this, the Czech Republic-based company that produces the product claimed the gummies do not usually contain 2-FDCK and that the tested sample had “accidentally” come from a batch containing the compound that had been specially made for a customer on request.

Even if this was a mistake, experts warned that this was the tip of the iceberg with “hundreds of thousands” of NPSs [new psychoactive substances] flooding the market.

The catch here is that 2-FDCK is not illegal – yet. The compound is due to become a ‘Schedule II’ substance – or a controlled substance – meaning it will only be available on prescription.

Its manufacturing will also be controlled, and import and export licences will be required for every shipment.

For the police to be able to stop it, it must be a controlled substance. For now, they cannot do anything to prevent it entering the market.

The health authorities have the power to stop anything that is deemed a threat to public health – even if it is not scheduled – but, in practice, this has proved not to be a good enough option.

We have heard how the scheduling of new drugs happens annually. This is clearly not often enough to keep up with the fast rate at which new NPSs pop up on the market.

Speeding up the scheduling would give the police the tools to act.

In the absence of that, there is the need for increased monitoring by the health authorities.

Lawmakers need to find a way to send out a clear message: anyone who offers products that can harm people will pay a price. This could be a fine that leads to a suspension of a licence, or complete withdrawal of a licence for repeat offences.

The recent story of the gummies exposed a series of shortcomings that, together, could be lethal: lack of monitoring of products entering the Maltese market, delays in listing new drugs, lack of enforcement of basic health principles and lack of clear warnings of severe consequences.

We need to review the systems in place to ensure we have clear and efficient laws and procedures that enable the authorities to stop harmful products.

Unless this happens, dangerous products will remain available on the market with no one stopping them.

Hopefully, this does not have to be one of those stories that ends with action only being taken after a major tragedy pushes a desperate parent to lobby for a change in law and policy.