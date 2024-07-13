Obituary

MALONE REDMOND RUGGIER. With great sadness we announce the loss of TANYA, née Ruggier who passed away on June 18 in California, USA, aged 83. Dearly missed by her husband Patrick, her brother Oliver Ruggier, sister Cynthia Ruggier, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Now in God’s care.

In Memoriam

DE DOMENICO – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear father Tony on the 38th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Madliene, Toots, Lizzy, Sandy and Nathalie.

DIACONO – MARY, née Sciriha. In ever-loving memory of our dear mother and nanna, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – MINKA. In loving memory of our dear mother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her four daughters and respected family. May she rest in peace.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear father EDWARD JOHN who passed away to eternal life on July 14, 1986. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Amy, Freda, and Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA, née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering with much love and affection our dearest mother RINA, July 16 being the 13th anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts and never forgotten by her children, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, and Pat, widow of her son Henry, and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

In ever loving memory of WINNIE CUSCHIERI Deeply missed and always remembered with so much love and affection especially on the 34th anniversary since her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved her in life, and we pray that she will continue to walk beside us in spirit every day. May she rest in eternal peace. Vikki & Bobby, Maria & Ian, Petra & Romain, Sandrina, Steven, Alan, Luca, Matteo, Gianni

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.